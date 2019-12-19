Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RMIT University marketing researcher Lauren Gurrieri said information about breast cancer usually showed what happened before and after treatment, but Instagram posts included “the in-between” time.
RMIT University marketing researcher Lauren Gurrieri said information about breast cancer usually showed what happened before and after treatment, but Instagram posts included “the in-between” time.
Health

How cancer patients are bonding through Instagram posts

by Susie O’Brien
19th Dec 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Instagram hashtag #breasties is used by breast cancer patients across the globe to share hidden insights about their treatment.

The popular social media platform, which often presents idealised images, is being used to reveal behind-the-scenes photos and confidences normally not disclosed in public.

RMIT University marketing researcher Lauren Gurrieri said information about breast cancer usually showed what happened before and after treatment, but this process included "the in-between" time.

Dr Gurrieri and researchers from Chicago's Loyola University analysed 180 Instagram posts and found patients who ­exchanged information with others felt "more educated, more informed and more prepared for the ongoing battle with breast cancer". "They were able to connect and bond with people going through the same thing," she said. 

Laura Wild is a breast cancer survivor who is part of a group of women using social media Instagram to support each other and share stories. Picture: Josie Hayden
Laura Wild is a breast cancer survivor who is part of a group of women using social media Instagram to support each other and share stories. Picture: Josie Hayden

The study focused on 18 women across the US, UK, Norway, Spain and Canada who shared images and videos with a combined following of almost 210,000 people.

Some women shared confronting images of hair loss, rashes, mastectomy and reconstruction, while others shared tips and product knowledge. Dr Gurrieri said the images showed "medicalised and abnormal bodies that don't meet the ideal and challenge the ideal". "They also show that, long after cancer, life doesn't go on as before," she said.

"One woman enlisted the help of her health practitioner to film her radiation treatment before posting it on Instagram, while another documented her breast surgery," she said.

MORE NEWS

VICTORIA BRACES FOR RECORD HOT DAY

CONVICTED KILLER BLAMES FALL FOR GUILTY PLEA

SEX-TOY STRANGLER ACQUITTED OF MURDER

Laura Wild, 33, of Prahran, has used Instagram to keep in touch with family and friends in New Zealand since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. Ms Wild had a mastectomy in May and then three months of chemotherapy, finishing in August. "I am on the other side," she said.

Ms Wild wasn't part of Dr Gurrieri's research, but said it was "nice to know you are not alone and to share with others of a similar age going through the same thing".

susan.obrien@news.com.au

breast cancer health instagram lauren gurrieri

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        premium_icon PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        Letters to the Editor Not since when the Japanese were on our doorstep have we seen a prime minister vacate his nation and seek refuge in a foreign land.

        ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        premium_icon ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        Crime No bail for volatile man wanting to attend dead relative’s funeral

        Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

        premium_icon Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

        Crime Staff member rips off training college for more than two years

        Force to use plastic bags for her toilet

        premium_icon Force to use plastic bags for her toilet

        News Homeless woman forced to bathe in fountains and dispose of her waste in bags