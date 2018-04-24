How buying a coffee on ANZAC Day is helping veterans

THERE is a very good reason to stick around after the ANZAC Day march in Ipswich.

Strictly Coffee is one of the few businesses that will open on ANZAC Day and 100% of proceeds from coffees sold on the day will be donated to a charity supporting veterans.

Owner Amanda Green said ANZAC Day was an important part of her family.

"My husband is ex-RAAF so we have seen him lose a lot of friends over the last few years and seen others discharged with a lot of issues so it was really important to us," she said.

"It's our way of giving back. It's not for our gain, it's just nice to give back. It's special to us."

It's the fourth year the business has opened on ANZAC Day and donated money to charities, including Legacy and Operation PTSD in past years.

FUNDRAISER: Strictly coffee barista Gareth Black and owner Amanda Greene. All proceeds from coffee sales on ANZAC Day will be donated to charity. Emma Clarke

She said every year the staff tried to raise as much money as possible.

Ms Greene said 100% of the proceeds from small and medium coffees sold on ANZAC Day would be donated to Young Veterans Ipswich.

She said coffee supplier Di Bella and milk supplier Parmalat kindly donated the stock needed to make the coffees so even more money could be donated to the charity.

Even the staff will work for free.

Strictly Coffee will open from 8am to 11am on ANZAC Day and is at 86 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Emma Clarke