How busy twins plan to make a difference in Ipswich

LIKE-MINDED APPROACH: New owners of the Top of Tennis Academy at Leichhardt are twins Zac and Lincoln Remar.

LIKE-MINDED APPROACH: New owners of the Top of Tennis Academy at Leichhardt are twins Zac and Lincoln Remar. David Nielsen

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

AS twins who share a passion for tennis, Lincoln and Zac Remar make a winning combination.

At the end of their playing careers, they were ranked number one in Queensland for doubles.

However, life after playing continues to be fulfilling as the brothers pursue coaching through their Remar Tennis Academy.

After a decade building previous ventures in Sunnybank and Brassall, the former Ipswich Grammar School students have taken over as owners of the Top Tennis Academy at Leichhardt.

The like-minded brothers have wasted little time getting down to business after securing a five-year lease with Ipswich City Council at the George Alder Tennis Centre.

"The big goal for us is to get more community involvement,'' Lincoln said. "Working with other tennis clubs, as well, in the area.

"At Sunnybank we spent 10 years developing our skills working with schools.

"That's one of our key strengths.

"It's taking the same school model that's been really effective.''

The 31-year-old twins have already set about strengthening ties with schools in the Ipswich area.

They're planning some extravaganza days with students as well as a two-day round robin seniors tournament later this month.

"One of the really good things that we've started since being here was we were able to work together with the other tennis providers in the area,'' Lincoln said.

"We now have a Saturday afternoon comp that all clubs can participate in.

"We're trying to just take the personal interest out of it and ultimately make sure tennis is the winner overall.''

A "revival of the George Alder Tennis Centre'' invite event is planned for November 16, featuring an exhibition match involving professional players.

The Remar brothers are keen to showcase the recent work done on the 12 clay courts at the tradition-rich Ipswich tennis centre.

"We've spent a lot of time conditioning the courts and servicing them,'' Lincoln said.

"We thought the courts weren't in good enough shape.''

Attracting more players, especially juniors, to the centre is part of a bigger plan for the twins.

"In Ipswich, tennis is not one of the dominant sports,'' Lincoln said.

"In other areas outside Ipswich, that is not the case so our goal is to make sure that everyone's aware that tennis is fun and we deliver it in a fun manner.''

The energetic pair have already established coaching programs on the Ipswich Grammar hardcourts at Brassall.

However, working at Queensland's largest clay court centre offers a new opportunity.

Zac was confident the brothers can use their decade of experience to bolster numbers playing socially and in Ipswich's Saturday afternoon interclub competition.

Greater interest helps active coaches like the Remars invest more in the future of tennis.

"It's delivering fun programs, making sure that people are improving,'' Zac said. "Getting what they want out of it, whether it's fun-based or private lessons.''

He said it was also important to involve community groups in tennis projects.

Zac said another key part of Top Tennis Academy's plan was providing hourly court hire much cheaper than other centres.

"We just want more people to play tennis,'' Zac said.

As for being twins, the brothers nodded in tandem when asked if that was an advantage.

"We've kind of always done things together,'' Lincoln said. "It works great.

"We've got slightly different skills, strengths and weaknesses but we're both on the same wavelength so that's good.''

Zac explains further, claiming to be the better player.

"I'm probably, in some ways, a little bit more creative and Linc is probably a little bit more on structure and things like that, which works well,'' Zac said.

As for other hobbies, the brothers have little spare time.

"We do tennis seven days a week,'' Lincoln said, hoping the brothers' coaching helps make a difference.

"We love doing it.''