How businesses can earn $20,000 by hiring an apprentice

IPSWICH businesses will be able to access up to $20,000 for hiring an out of work apprentice or trainee as part of the State Government's push to get more people off the unemployment line.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the apprentice or trainee boost payments were an extension of the Back to Work program.

"Since 2016, Back to Work has supported 10,000 Queensland employers to create 22,600 jobs - more than 430 in Ipswich alone," he said.

"This $70 million extension will provide businesses with incentives to take on a previously unemployed Queenslander, including support for young people and apprentices and trainees."

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said new payments would put a focus on helping young people across the wider region.

The payments are available to employers in the Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim local government areas but not Brisbane or Toowoomba.

"The Apprentice and Trainee Boost of up to $20,000 will be available to eligible employers who employ an apprentice or trainee who has been unemployed for four weeks," Mr Madden said.

The program is not a wage subsidy.

Employers can make an online application through QGrants after the eligible employee completes four weeks of continuous paid employment.

Initial applications must be received within eight weeks of the employee completing four weeks of continuous employment.

Payments to eligible employers in south east Queensland are made directly to the eligible employer in three parts.

An initial payment of $6,000 is made after four weeks of continuous employment and approval of the initial payment application.

A second payment of $7,000 is made after 26 weeks of continuous employment with the same employer and approval of the second payment claim.

The final payment of $7,000 is made after 52 weeks of continuous employment with the same employer and approval of the final payment claim.

For more information visit here.