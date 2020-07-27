How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

BUSINESSES located in the Ipswich CBD can now apply for thousands of dollars in matched funding to improve their facade and streetscapes.

Ipswich City Council has officially launched its $100,000 pilot Facade Improvement Program for the city’s centre.

Deputy Mayor and Chair of council’s Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee Marnie Doyle said the program is designed to encourage building owners and operators to invest in facade renovations.

“Businesses and owners in the targeted area can receive up to $15,000 in matched funding from Ipswich City Council, towards improving premises’ facades,” Cr Doyle said.

“There are some really good examples of where property owners have invested a lot in maintaining the original facades of their buildings.

“Saddle World at the Top of Town is a great example as well as Goleby’s … there are others that would be encouraged by this opportunity to improve what they have,” Cr Doyle said.

The Facade Improvement Program ties in with the redevelopment of the Nicholas St precinct.

The eligible pilot area includes Brisbane St, Limestone St and parts of East St.

Fellow Division 3 Councillor Andrew Fechner said it would help to increase patronage and ultimately foot traffic through the CBD.

“The improvements are expected to contribute to the streets’ atmosphere, overall appeal and create an engaging experience for visitors,” Cr Fechner said.

“If successful the pilot could be extended to further areas of the city centre.”

Applications close Monday 19 October.

More information on how to apply and the eligible pilot area can be found here.