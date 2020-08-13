How Broncos help Indigenous students kick off-field goals

Lowood State High School students OIlivia Llewellyn, Angel Rossiter and Jackie Thomsen have joined the Broncos Girls Academy, with support officer Katey Iselin (second from left). PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

INDIGENOUS girls will have more opportunities to excel in school and further education pathways thanks to a Brisbane Broncos Girls Academy program.

The Broncos have partnered with Lowood State High School in a bid to support the students not just in the classroom but beyond their high school education.

Deputy principal Sherree Soanes said the school had 52 Indigenous female students, and earlier this month about half had signed up to the program.

“To get the Broncos program in class for the academic, but also the mentoring from the social and emotional side, then the follow up with careers, it’s such a valuable program,” she said.

Ms Soanes said 10 per cent of the Lowood student cohort were Indigenous.

Katey Iselin will run the program at Lowood, and her goal is for a 90 per cent attendance by the girls who sign up.

As term four approaches, the message will focus on plans after graduating, career pathways and goals.

“I’m really excited about working with the girls, a few of them have shown a lot of interest in finding out about their heritage,” Ms Iselin said.

The academy, run as part of the Brisbane Broncos Community leg, focuses on mentoring Indigenous female students from Years 7 to 12 and into life after high school – achieving goals off the field.

More than 1300 students are currently participating in the program across schools in Queensland and New South Wales.

Ms Iselin said this term, Broncos ambassadors Justin Hodges, Ali Brigginshaw and Scott Prince would visit the girls for a workshop to discuss culture and identity.

“Usually we do that workshop at the start of the year so it sets the tone for the year, but coronavirus didn’t allow for it,” Ms Iselin said.

Ms Iselin will work with the Lowood students three days a week.

The Broncos Academy will continue until December 2021 at Lowood State High School, subject to funding.