23°
News

How Brett Forte's killer got semi-auto guns in focus

Tara Miko
| 31st May 2017 4:11 PM
GROUNDSWELL OF SUPPORT: Flowers in tribute to Senior Constable Brett Forte left under the Toowoomba police memorial outside Southern Region District headquarters in Neil St yesterday.
GROUNDSWELL OF SUPPORT: Flowers in tribute to Senior Constable Brett Forte left under the Toowoomba police memorial outside Southern Region District headquarters in Neil St yesterday. Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOW deranged police killer Rick Maddison came into possession of high-powered semi-automatic firearms will be a key focus for investigators probing the tragic death of Toowoomba officer Brett Forte.

Maddison taunted police for weeks, regularly phoning the Tactical Crime Squad unit including the morning he shot and killed Senior Constable Forte.

He had with him a semi-automatic rifle, a weapon with such force it shattered the glass on a heavily armoured vehicle, injuring an officer at the deadly end of a 20-hour stand off with police on Tuesday.

The Darling Downs region has been rife with illegal firearms with police turning their attention to the crime in the past six months in an effort to curb the surging crime rate and remove unlawful weapons from the streets.

While police refuse to confirm what weapons Maddison armed himself with, it was reported he had with him a SKS - a high calibre rifle favoured by hunters and capable of rapid firing.

Elite police found several other firearms in the shed where Maddison defied police for 20 hours.

How he came to possess the weapons cache will be a key aspect of ongoing investigations, as will the tragic chain of events which led to a hero police officer falling in the line of duty, and the murderous career criminal who gunned him down.

The investigation

THE chain of events will be the focus of two thorough investigations by separate units.

The Queensland Homicide Squad will investigate Snr Const Forte's murder at the hands of Maddison.

It will probe how it got to the point the killer, once told by the courts he had a "thuggish element" about him, came to possess a number of high-powered semi-automatic firearms.

Any interactions between Maddison and police will also be reviewed and form part of the final report to be handed to the coroner.

Snr Cost Forte's actions on Monday will be reviewed including his instinct to help save his fellow officers from deadly gunfire.

The Ethical Standards Command will focus on Maddison's death by police and will review the strategies the specialist police employed in the long stand off.

The ESC will examine all communications and the investigation will likely take months.

A senior officer likened the investigation to that into the Sydney Lindt Cafe siege - a thorough probe of the December 2014 incident which only last month was finalised by the NSW coroner.

It remains unclear if the tragedy will bring about a change on Queensland's policing policies and tactics.

But police will continue to track down illegal firearms and the theft of registered weapons - a crime which had been, and continues to be, a concern in the Darling Downs.

How it unfolded

SPECULATION is mounting Maddison lured police to the rural property off Wellers Rd property.

Maddison, originally from Clifton but known around Toowoomba, had no other connection to the propertyother than knowing it was there.

The property is owned by a friend of Maddison, and was where he ran to from police with a view of bunkering down in a shed.

Small windows and a glass panel gave him a limited view on his surroundings as elite police swarmed.

Maddison fired shots at the police helicopter, and was heard laughing as he did so.

He hurled threats at the police and warned he was not giving in without a fight.

The officers, mourning the loss of a colleague, waited him out, still hopeful of a peaceful resolution.

How it ended

HEAVILY armed police had negotiated for 20 hours, giving Maddison the chance to surrender.

Specialist police vehicles arrived within hours of an exclusion zone being set up.

Marked police cars were parked across the road at seven checkpoints by 3.20pm Monday, buffering Maddison from the public in an effort to contain the stand off.

Residents unable to leave the zone were told to bunker indoors and remain in place.

Those who arrived after were barred from going home.

Some waited, spending a cold, sleepless night in their cars, believing the siege would end overnight.

As dawn broke Tuesday, the marked police cars hadn't moved.

The residents didn't know negotiations had continued throughout the night, that police had continually tried to peacefully resolve the stand off and coax Maddison from his stronghold.

They didn't know he was armed, that he had more than one high-powered rifle or that he was determined to go down, guns blazing.

Then, about 11am Tuesday, Maddison made his move.

He armed himself with a semi-automatic gun and tried to flee from police.

He fired at officers. They challenged him.

He fired again. They again challenged him.

Maddison was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

How it started

MADDISON had a grudge against authorities and the Tactical Crime Squad in particular.

He was in regular contact with the unit, tauntingly phoning them.

He was known to police, on the run with a number of outstanding warrants for his arrest.

On Monday, police seized on the intelligence Maddison was in Toowoomba after he phoned TCS that morning.

He was spotted on Mary St, and was pursued down the Range to Wellers Rd.

Snr Const Forte was in the police vehicle that went to intercept Maddison who opened fire on the officers.

Two police vehicles are littered with bullet holes from Maddison's weapons.

 

Killer's friends claim conspiracy

MADDISON'S supporters believe it was a police conspiracy that led to the tattooed man's death.

They believe Maddison was tormented by police, harassed and forced him to fire at them.

But his criminal history shows a pattern of escalation from an assault conviction in 2005 to deprivation of liberty and torture charges in 2009.

The fatal overdose of jockey friend Stathi Katsidis in 2010 is also being reported as a critical event that pushed Maddison over the edge.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  brett forte police rick maddison toowoomba toowoomba crime

Fast food outlets battle for slice of booming Ipswich suburb

Fast food outlets battle for slice of booming Ipswich suburb

Construction began this week on a new mega food precinct

Construction starts at new mega Ipswich food centre

BIG PLANS: An exciting, new shopping precinct will be built on 8.62ha of vacant land in Redbank Plains.

Major exciting fast food chains set to open in prime Ipswich centre

ORIGIN LIVE: Sam Thaiday's last minute take down

Rugby League

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.12pm. Follow live with us

Angler reveals reason for ignoring 'no fishing' signs

Redbank Plains resident, Jesse Harrison, is defending his decision to fish at Springfield's Spring Lake and said he is helping native fish in the lake by removing pest fish.

One fisherman defends his decision to fish in Spring Lake

Local Partners

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

Family continues tradition

A RAAF E-7A Wedgetail airborne command and control aircraft takes off from Australia's main logistics base for ADF operations in the Middle East region. Inset; FLT LT Shelton is serving with 2 SQN in the Middle East.

Family link to operational deployment

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $419,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $465,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 $279,000

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

SITUATION DEMANDS IT GONE!

240 BROXBURN Road, Pittsworth 4356

Rural 7 3 3 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned in Pittworth's finest land on a 9.3 acre block this unique home has so much to offer. Featuring seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, and...

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!