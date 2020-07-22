How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

Tyreece Patrick Paton has been sentenced over his role on a ram raid at a Springfield jewellery shop.

THREE teenagers behind a botched $30,000 jewellery ram raid were brought down by brave late-night store workers.

The offenders, including one who wielded a large hunting knife to threaten a female cleaner, had to flee the shopping centre without their jewellery haul.

Two of the offenders this week went before Ipswich District Court for sentence after spending 2020 locked in an adult jail.

Tyreece Patrick Paton, 19, and Jack Ronald Softley, 18, from Logan Central, each pleaded guilty to entering premises by break to steal in Springfield Central at 12.50am on Sunday November 3; making threats; unlawful use of a motor vehicle to be used in committing an offence; and causing wilful damage.

Video security footage taken at the Orion Shopping Centre was shown to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC of the stolen red Mazda with headlights on, being driven through a roller door and into the centre just before 1am.

The glass of Prouds Jeweller was smashed and the trio ransacked the display cabinets. The footage also showed the offenders being chased by several people, including one person holding a broom.

A 16-year old co-offender, who drove the stolen Mazda and wielded the knife, was sentenced in April by the Beenleigh Children’s Court. Under the Juvenile Justice Act his penalty was a supervised probation order.

Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the threat charge related to a female cleaner who was prevented from getting help off security guards.

“She was confronted by a hunting knife. Neither of these two were the ones who presented the hunting knife,” Mr Wallis said.

He said the trio stole the small red car to use as a battering ram to make their way into the shopping centre.

The judge was told the offenders wore disguises, and the robbery was viewed as pre-planned.

Mr Wallis said that due to the tenacity of late night workers who ran to the scene, police were able to recover nearly all of the jewellery.

He said the workers put themselves at risk through their intervention.

“Let’s not forget about the $3000 loss of the car. It was not insured,” Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Mr Wallis said damage to the roller door was $1200.

The 16-year-old offender was brought down by police officers after he kicked his way out through a security door, but Paton escaped through the basement area and not arrested until several days later.

The Crown sought a jail term of 2-2 ½ years, and that the offenders could be immediately released as they had served one-third of a two-year sentence.

“One can only hope that 8 ½ months in custody has shocked these young men into reality,” Judge Horneman-Wren said.

“They must have supervision to ensure they are never back here again.”

Defence barrister Kym Bryson said Paton had written a letter of apology to the cleaner who was threatened with the knife, after reading her victim impact statement.

The defence lawyer for Softley said the teenager would leave Ipswich and relocate to the Gympie region with his father, to ensure he stays on the straight and narrow.

Judge Horneman-Wren shed more details on the agreed facts, saying the stolen jewellery was worth $30,000.

The only item not recovered was valued at $439.

The jewellery store sustained $3000 in damage and had to close for two days for repairs.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Softley took part in the offence just two days after turning 18.

“It is shocking to see that footage with two young males and a boy as the perpetrators,” Judge Horneman-Wren said.

“It does have a level of sophistication, which is very troubling.

“You disguised yourselves and stole a car small enough to drive inside.

“You smashed the counters, intent to steal as much as you could.”

He expressed concern at the fear caused to the cleaner, a working mother.

He took into account they had been in jail more than eight months, at a time Queensland jails were locked down because of COVID.

They were convicted and sentenced to jail terms of eight months. Softley received 261 days jail on one charge, to be served concurrently, with Paton receiving 248 days.

Both were released and placed on a two-year probation order.