How Blair voters will decide this election

Our decisions this year will impact politics for decades to come. Cathy Adams

KEEPING day to day living costs down has been identified as the most pressing issue in Blair in the lead-up to this month's Federal Election.

The result is part of 'The Perfect Candidate' from the Australian Futures Project, which uses data collected in Roy Morgan surveys last year to identify key issues in each electorate.

Some 53 per cent of registered voters polled in Blair identified keeping day to day living costs down as one of the three most important issues.

Nationally the issue ranked first of the 18 included in the questionnaire.

Improving health services and hospitals was flagged among the most important by 38 per cent of surveyed voters, the second highest total, while improving education secured the next highest.

Voting has become far more high-stakes in recent elections.

Australian Futures Project executive director Ralph Ashton told news.com.au the "Perfect Candidate" might not be a real person, but they were a real voice of the people.

"Politicians aren't focused on what Australians really care about. And you can't blame voters for switching off," he said.

"The public has stopped listening because the politicians stopped listening. If politicians want to engage with Australians in a meaningful conversation, they need to focus on solutions to the big issues.

"Our intention is to empower Australians to better understand politics, so they can ultimately shift the national conversation from short-term problems to long-term solutions."

The cost of living was the number one issue in most Australian electorates.

This was most evident in areas such as the western Sydney seat of McMahon and the south east Melbourne seat of Holt where four in every five people flagged it among their three most important issues.

Only in Canberra and the inner-Sydney electorate of Grayndler did it fail to register with 20 per cent of polled voters - where climate change and global warming were among the biggest concerns.

In other key findings one in three people included hospitals and health service as a high priority.

That support was even more pronounced in electorates such as Greenaway (60 per cent), Lyons (57 per cent) and Leichhardt (57 per cent).

The needs of people outside cities garnered the least support among those surveyed.

Just one in 20 people factored it among the most important, although it was among the most important in places such as Parkes (36 per cent) and Wannon (27 per cent).

The Perfect Candidate website, compares each electorate's priorities with those of the major parties, based on the last three years of data.

Visit theperfectcandidate.org.au.

Blair Top 10 Issues

Keeping day to day living costs down 52.97

Improving health services and hospitals 37.63

Improving education 29.71

Open and honest government 28.04

Global warming and climate change 24.53

The needs of families 23.78

Reducing the taxes you and your family pay 20.72

Managing the economy 14.76

Reducing the number of illegal migrants coming to Australia 14.05

Reducing unemployment 13.2