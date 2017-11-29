Menu
How big brother is keeping tabs on school parking

PEAK HOUR: In addition to speeding, illegal parking is another problem outside Ipswich schools.
by Hayden Johnson

IPSWICH school principals will be able to request static enforcement cameras be installed to combat illegal parking problems and congestion during peak periods.

Councillors on the Ipswich City Council's Health, Security and Community Safety Committee were briefed on a plan on Tuesday to change how parking was enforced around schools.

Under the new Safer School Parking Program, schools will be placed in one of three categories, depending on the scope of its parking problem.

Those in category one will have a high presence by the council's officers - and can request a static enforcement camera be installed if they are experiencing problems with illegal parking.

A number-plate recognition vehicle will also patrol schools identified in categories one and two.

Schools without a serious parking problem, category three, will have access to online resources to educate drivers.

Due to limited council resources, only six schools will be permitted in category one at each time and have access to the parking cameras.

Committee chairperson Sheila Ireland said the majority of school principals in her division often asked if the council could send officers to patrol and manage parking problems.

She hoped a static infringement camera monitoring parking would have the same effect as a speed camera.

"We're hoping that they'll look at it and think I've got to park in the right spot because it's going to be a financial loss to me,” she said.

Cr Ireland said motorists would initially be handed warnings after the camera's installation before infringement notices were later issued.

The plan will go before an ordinary meeting and if passed, the Safer School Parking Program will start at the beginning of the next school year.

