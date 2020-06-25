Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How Australia helped NASA’s latest discovery

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
25th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

For more than a decade, astronomers have searched for planets orbiting AU Microscopii (AU Mic), a young nearby star still surrounded by a disk of debris left over from its formation.

Now scientists, including researchers from the University of Southern Queensland, have discovered a planet about as large as Neptune that circles the star in just over a week.

The new planet, AU Mic b, was confirmed using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and retired Spitzer Space Telescope have found a young Neptune-size world orbiting AU Microscopii, a cool, nearby M dwarf star surrounded by a vast disk of debris. The discovery makes the system a touchstone for understanding how stars and planets form and evolve
NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and retired Spitzer Space Telescope have found a young Neptune-size world orbiting AU Microscopii, a cool, nearby M dwarf star surrounded by a vast disk of debris. The discovery makes the system a touchstone for understanding how stars and planets form and evolve

MINERVA-Australis at the University of Southern Queensland’s Mount Kent Observatory is the only Southern Hemisphere site fully dedicated TESS support.

The AU Mic system is centred on cool red dwarf star, which is about 20 to 30 million years old – a stellar infant compared to the Sun, which is at least 150 times older.

When a planet crosses in front of its star from our perspective, an event called a transit, it causes a distinct dip in the star’s brightness. TESS monitors large swathes of the sky for 27 days at a time, watching thousands of stars at once, looking for these tiny dips.

When TESS identifies a star with a potential planet, scientists across the globe, including a team of astronomers based in Toowoomba, Australia, leap into action.

Those astronomers point their own telescopes, taking special measurements to determine if it is “wobbling” back and forth in space.

Once a planet is confirmed, these observations can also help scientists learn more about that alien world.

“We’re proud that the University of Southern Queensland is an important member of a global team hunting for exoplanets,” astrophysicist Professor Jonti Horner said.

“From Mount Kent in Queensland’s Darling Downs, astronomers are working with institutes around the world to confirm the existence of planets and learn more about them.”

AU Mic has long intrigued astronomers as a possible home for planets thanks to its proximity, youth and bright debris disk. It is a nearby ‘laboratory’ for understanding the formation and evolution of stars and planets that will be studied for decades to come.

“In fact, you can expect more University of Southern Queensland research papers in the coming weeks stemming from this fascinating system,” Professor Horner said.

nasa new planet scientists
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Finalists announced for Show Society Pet Parade

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Finalists announced for Show Society Pet Parade

        Pets & Animals Find out if your pooch or fur-baby made the cut for this year's Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Ipswich Show Society Pet Parade.

        Council looks at trial for free parking in city centre

        premium_icon Council looks at trial for free parking in city centre

        News Priced parking currently generates in the vicinity of $4,900 per day

        IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Next step to remove dismissed Councillors names from assets

        premium_icon Next step to remove dismissed Councillors names from assets

        News Advice has been given should council wish to rename infrastructure