How athletics lifted goalkeeper to national level

Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors preparing for major championships in Adelaide next month: Ryan Stewart, Camryn Novinetz, Erin and Hayley Wright, Benjamin Thomas, Sony Vukelic, Kerryn Ryan, Alex Davies and Jude Thomas.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors preparing for major championships in Adelaide next month: Ryan Stewart, Camryn Novinetz, Erin and Hayley Wright, Benjamin Thomas, Sony Vukelic, Kerryn Ryan, Alex Davies and Jude Thomas. Vic Pascoe

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

FROM a football goalkeeper to state sprinting champion - Benjamin Thomas is using athletics to bolster his sporting career.

The Ipswich and District Athletic Club runner started training with coach Vic Pascoe to improve his speed and agility for football.

However, such has been his improvement in athletics, he's putting his Ipswich Knights career on hold.

"I'm really enjoying it,'' he said of athletics.

"I'm not playing (soccer) next year because I just want to focus on athletics.''

Thomas, 15, is among the talented group of regional club and school competitors preparing for two major athletics competitions.

The Year 10 St Edmund's College student will represent the Ipswich and District Athletic Club and Queensland in the 100m and 200m at the Australian Secondary All Schools Championships in Adelaide from December 8-10.

He's hoping to make finals in his individual events and secure a spot in the 4x100m relay for Queensland.

The Queensland under 16 100m and 200 champion will then join with Ipswich club and St Edmund's College teammates Sony Vukelic, Kerryn Ryan, Alex Davies and Jude Thomas in the school knockout competition at the same venue on December 11.

The St Edmund's intermediate team qualified for the national event after finishing third at the Queensland schools knockout championships.

Under the team format, athletes will compete in a range of events including the unusual Swedish relay where runners race in stages over 100m, 200m, 300m and 400m.

"We've got a good team at Eddies so I reckon we could get up there for the top four,'' Thomas said.

Before his first knockout competition, Thomas will turn 16. He's clearly thriving on his four days of athletics training a week, in addition to gym sessions.

"It just helps everything really,'' Silkstone-based Thomas said.

"I enjoy doing it so much more.''

Thomas won his first state school titles earlier in the year with personal bests of 11.02 and 22.36.

Pascoe said the promising sprinter was a delight to work with, being a "well-mannered, wonderful'' athlete.

"He just does what you ask him to do,'' Pascoe said, having worked with the teenager since last year.

"And now he's actually won two state titles, he wants to go on a bit further with it.

"He's just a nice young fellow to work with and he's good with the rest of the squad. They all enjoy his company.

"The whole camaraderie between the kids that are in that squad is just wonderful to see.''

The Ipswich club will again be well represented at the national championships.

Thomas will be joined by sisters Erin and Hayley Wright, Tyla Stolberg, Amazing Grace Raeli, Camryn Novinetz, Rochelle Vidler, Ryan Stewart and Zac Caterson.

Exciting hammer throw prospect Vidler and her coach Mick Moore have been at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra working with the under 17 development squad.

Vidler has received access to higher level coaches, learning about nutrition, strength training, anti-doping with ASADA officials and sport psychologist training.

Vidler is one of the senior members of the Ipswich club team.

However, it will be Stolberg's first time as part of a senior Queensland athletics team.

Tyla Stolberg. Franca Tigani

Pascoe is excited to see a strong representation from the area involved in the national championships.

"This competition provides an outstanding opportunity for budding athletes to achieve new personal bests in the company of their talented peers from around the nation,'' Pascoe said.

"Performances achieved will set the tone for the 2018 Australian Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Sydney in March 2018.''

National mission

Ipswich club athletes preparing for the Australian Secondary All Schools Championships in Adelaide next month.

Erin Wright: U/14 Girls 80m hurdles and 4 x 100m relay squad.

Amazing Grace Raeli: U/16 Girls discus.

Camryn Novinetz: U/16 Girls 3000m walk.

Hayley Wright: U/16 Girls 100m hurdles and 4 x 100m relay squad.

Rochelle Vidler: U/18 Girls hammer throw.

Ryan Stewart: U/16 Boys 3000m walk.

Zac Caterson: U/16 Boys shot put and discus.

Benjamin Thomas: U/18 Boys 100m, 200m, 4 x 100m relay.

Tyla Stolberg: U/18 shot put.

Ipswich club members from St Edmund's College attending the All School Knockout competition: Benjamin Thomas, Alex Davies, Jude Thomas, Sony Vukelic, Kerryn Ryan.