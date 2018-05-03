How athlete 'found her groove' to become state champion

Teenage triathlete Ella Lane has won a prestigious state series in only her second year in the sport.

TRIATHLON: For someone so new to the testing sport, Ella Lane is set for an exciting future.

The former gymnast was recently crowned winner of the Triathlon Queensland Nissan State Series in her 12-13 years category.

However, that wonderful achievement came in her first full season of triathlon competition where she placed consistently in the top four in every race of the series.

That included Ella winning the Queensland Off-Road triathlon in her first MTB event.

The West Moreton Anglican College Year 8 student started the sport 18 months ago.

Ella has thrived on the swimming, cycling and running challenge.

"She's literally just found her groove and we're just blown away by how well she's doing,'' proud mum Jo said.

"She just tried it and loved it.''

Jo was thrilled how much her daughter was enjoying triathlon competition working with international achiever Bec Ungermann.

"She's got a great coach,'' Jo said of Ungermann, who is overseeing the BOSS Multi-sport program in Ipswich.

"She's taken Ella under her wing.''

Ella trains regularly with international medallist Ungermann and the group of young triathletes she encourages.

"She's very committed,'' Ungermann said, delighted with Ella's progress over one and a half seasons.

"She does a lot of training on her own.''

Ungermann said with Ella being strong in running, she had focused on improving her cycling and swimming legs.

She's boosted her average bike speed from 28km/hr to 36km/hr in recent months.

The BOSS group of youngsters train three to four times a week during the season.

Ella, 13, often trains twice a day during her additional work.

Apart from winning the Nissan series around Queens-land, Karana Downs competitor Ella also impressed finishing second in the separate Gatorade and Bribie series. Those events were run around South East Queensland.

Competing since last July, she completed her successful state season at the Moreton Bay Triathlon at Redcliffe.

Ella earned a podium finish in most of the Nissan championship races.

Her rapid rise in the sport secured Ella an ambassadorship with Trek Bikes.

Ella is also contesting the Tuffkidz Duathlon being run on May 20 at the recently opened Ipswich Cycle Park at Raceview.

A range of events are being staged for young competitors in running and cycling legs under the new format being organised by Ipswich Rotary.

The Tuffkidz series was previously a triathlon before organisers decided to use Ipswich's new cycling facility this year.

After the duathlon and with her latest junior triathlon season over, Ella will focus on cross country competition, mainly through WestMAC.

She hopes to progress through district and regional competitions to be selected in a state team, having made Queensland cross country level last season.

She only started running seriously 12 months ago, highlighting her immense promise.