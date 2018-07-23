How Arnold was convinced to visit Down Under

Friend of Arnold Schwarzenegger Glenn Twiddle with Arnie and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnies party.

GLENN Twiddle set himself a goal.

It was not a small one, or even one he realistically believed possible.

When the self-made real estate coach was told to "think big” in bringing a headline guest speaker to one of his seminars, Twiddle thought why not shoot for the stars.

So he went for the biggest one.

"I really only set one goal,” he said.

"Arnold (Schwarzenegger) was my number one icon.

"I wanted to have Arnold come to one of my seminars.”

"Not really thinking” he would be able to pull it off, Twiddle took a win-win approach to making it happen.

"I was teaching, and so I couldn't set a goal that my students knew about. So I went to get a quote from Arnold, thinking the price I would get back for him to get out here would be so cost-prohibitive it would give me an excuse not to do it,” Twiddle said.

"So if (the students) ever asked, I'd have that as an excuse.

"When the number came back, it was more money than I could afford - I shouldn't have said yes - but it wasn't big enough to use as an excuse. It wasn't big enough to say no.

"So I had to say yes.”

From there, a six-month back-and-forth with Arnold's representatives eventually ended with a document signed by the bodybuilding champion, movie star and former Governor of California confirming he would make the trip to Australia for Twiddle's event.

"We made it happen, and I managed to break even,” Twiddle said.

"I thought if we've done it once, what else is possible? So I started writing out my list.

"Who is my favourite business person? Who is my favourite fighter?

"The Rock, Bon Jovi, Oprah, Olivia Newton John... I'm hoping to work with all of them.”

Having since partied at Schwarzenegger's Santa Monica residence, shared a drink with Sir Richard Branson, and rubbed shoulders with a host of other celebrities, Twiddle wished to put to bed a common axiom.

"I reckon that saying, 'Never meet your heroes' is for someone who has (bad) heroes,” Twiddle said.

"Arnold was my number one icon. I've done business with him three times, and worked out with him at Gold's Gym. I am lucky to consider him a friend.

"Sir Richard Branson was a champion.

"I interviewed (GSP) in Montreal. He's no meathead, he does a good speech even though English is his second language.

"So far, I haven't met any of my heroes that haven't been champions.”