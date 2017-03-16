30°
How Arnie got Ipswich lad in 'golden' shape

Joel Gould
| 16th Mar 2017 1:06 PM Updated: 2:51 PM
COME ON: Former Bundamba student Glenn Twiddle gets his own personal workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.
COME ON: Former Bundamba student Glenn Twiddle gets his own personal workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.

BUNDAMBA boy made good Glenn Twiddle's weight loss campaign has received a boost after he received his own personal workout from...Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yes, you read it right.

Twiddle, a renegade marketing guru who has become a huge success coaching real estate agents , is set to host Schwarzenegger at a Total Success Summit in Sydney next week.

Arnie recently had a dig at Twiddle, telling him he needed to get cracking with his fitness campaign.

"He was giving it to me on Facebook about having to lose weight," Twiddle said.

"Then his people said to come on over for an interview ahead of our summit in Sydney

"Instead of it being at his office or his house he said 'meet me at Gold's Gym. We are going to do a workout first'.

"So we did the workout, then did the interview."

When he got the call Twiddle, who grew up in Ipswich, hopped in a plane and flew to California to meet Arnie.

Not something you do every day of the week, but Twiddle has been to Arnie's place in Santa Monica a few times. And when The Terminator says jump...

"When Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'get your arse over here to work out with me' you fly to America," Twiddle grins.

Gold's Gym, at Venice Beach in California, is a gymnasium made famous by Schwarzenegger in the film Pumping Iron.

Twiddle, who has lost 12kg in two years, was pushed all the way at Gold's.

"Arnold is always having fun," Twiddle says

"He is a big kid who is always joking around.

"First up he did a workout with his daughter Katherine. Then he said to her 'this guy has lost half his body fat percentage. Now he is only 30 per cent body fat'.

"In Gold's Gym he had me on all the shoulder press machines and doing curls.

"It was a full body workout - not as intense as the ones he is used to doing but it was a dream come true.

"It is like shooting one-on-one hoops with Michael Jordan."

Twiddle wants to lose another 20kg and get down to 97kg.

"By the time I go to Arnold's house for a party in June I want to be going great," he says.

"With a coach like that, the bar is set pretty high."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  arnold schwarzenegger gold's gym ipswich workout

