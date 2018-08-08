How apprentices are shaping the industry's future

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman held a roundtable in Ipswich with apprentices and union representatives.

APPRENTICES and union representatives were given the chance to have their ideas and experiences heard today in Ipswich.

The State Government chose Ipswich to hold its fourth and final roundtable, focusing on the strengths and challenges of Queensland's apprenticeship system.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the feedback would help shape policy and plans around employment.

The issues raised will also guide the government on shaping its $1 million Advancing Apprentices Fund.

"I have spoken with a wide range of people to ensure that we get as much valuable input as possible," Ms Fentiman said.

"All the feedback from these sessions will go a long way to shaping government policies and plans around apprentices, trainees, employers and businesses.

"Meeting with apprentices and union representatives as well as employers will help us deliver the skilled workforce that businesses and communities need.

"This series of roundtables has covered the successes and barriers of engaging an apprentice or trainee from starting a training contract through to earning their qualification.

"The valuable feedback will guide our efforts to improve our system and identify ways we can encourage more people and businesses to use these pathways.

"Today's discussion will also help shape the $1 million Advancing Apprentices Fund, so we can work with industry groups and businesses to highlight our success stories and encourage more people and businesses to get involved.

"So far the overwhelming message from the roundtables has been that more can be done to encourage and support industry and promote apprentices and trainees onto this valuable pathway.

"The purpose of the four roundtables in Mackay, Brisbane, on the Gold Coast and in Ipswich, was to hear what the sector needs are.

"Apprenticeships and traineeships offer a valuable mix of hands on experience to go with nationally recognised qualifications in a range of skills that are in demand now and that businesses and our economy will need to grow in the future.

"Different industry sectors and regions have different experiences of how easy it is to recruit an apprentice, keep up with their training requirements, retain them to the end of their apprenticeship and then keep them on as a qualified worker."