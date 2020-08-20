Menu
Kentville State School teaching principal Denny Taylor and Year 4-6 teacher James Baker in the Apple Classroom. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Education

How Apple Classroom is boosting students’ learning

Ali Kuchel
20th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
USING iPads in the classroom is boosting students’ learning abilities, a Lockyer Valley school principal says.

Denny Taylor, the principal at Kentville State School, teaches in the school’s Apple Room, a classroom where each student, and the teacher, has access to an iPad.

“It’s allowed kids who have struggled to write from the board because they’re tracking from the board down to the page,” Mr Taylor said.

Work is sent straight to each student’s iPad, or the kids photograph what they need. They can also airdrop work to each other.

“It’s levelled the learning field – they can just focus on their learning,” Mr Taylor said.

The Apple Room, which is the Year 4-6 classroom, was recently upgraded thanks to a $200,000 funding boost.

The old green building, circa 1982, hadn’t received any upgrades in nearly 40 years, but is now fully refurbished.

The revamp included the installation airconditioners, new lighting, and microphones on desks so teachers can better communicate with hearing-impaired students.

The upgrade allows room for the school’s expansion, if and when the Plainland region population booms.

Kentville State School is home to 38 students, but Mr Taylor said the development would allow for more.

“The classroom is able to be split so we’re ready for two classrooms,” Mr Taylor said.

It’s allowing for the future expansion of the Valley.”

