How Antoniolli used social media to win

SOCIAL: Ipswich's newly elected mayor Andrew Antoniolli used social media to great impact in his win on Saturday.

A TARGETED social media and grass roots campaign paid dividends for Cr Andrew Antoniolli in his win in the Ipswich mayoral by-election.

Cr Antoniolli is active and prolific on Facebook and utilised social media to connect with residents across the vast Ipswich electorate.

He said his 'Ask Andrew' forums were critical in that regard and that he intended to continue to utilise them as mayor to keep in touch with the grass roots.

"Truth be told, we used to do 'Ask Andrew' (forums) in coffee shops and they were a dismal failure,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"So this campaign we did 'Ask Andrew' sessions live on Facebook.

"Facebook Live is when you are being recorded live onto Facebook in real time.

"We answered questions that had been collected during the week on our page then and there to the people on Facebook Live.

"We also answered questions that came up on the feed as well.

"That level of engagement won over a lot of people.

"We started to see familiar names pop up because there would be people coming back and asking questions.”

The process fitted in with Cr Antoniolli's campaign mantras of accountability and transparency.

Campaign manager Alli Grant said there were plenty of curly and confronting questions, particularly in the aftermath of the Four Corners waste dump story.

In one of the final sessions Cr Antoniolli was asked if he would continue the 'Ask Andrew' sessions if he won the mayoralty.

"I did say yes and we will probably be a bit more professional with that,” he said.

"We do want to get slightly better sound. The 'Ask Andrew' term started to roll off the tongue.”

Cr Antoniolli also had close to 100,000 views on an online advertisement on his campaign that he promoted through social media.

The advertisement was a professionally put together by an Ipswich local.

Springfield and surrounding suburbs was a key battleground in Cr Antoniolli's win in the mayoral by-election.

Cr Antoniolli picked up more than 32% of the vote at three key Springfield area booths where his pitch to young families resonated.

"We understood the demographic of a large population east of Bundamba Creek and we realised those people had a penchant for using social media as their information source,” he said.

"The most important thing we put there, to be honest, was my face.

"I had somebody come up to me in Robelle Domain and say 'oh, you're the 'other guy'.

"It was quite telling because he basically said 'now I have a choice' so he started to talk to me about what I was going to do.

Cr Antoniolli inundated the area with election signs and hit the pavement.

"I went out to shopping centres and railway stations and that was quite gruelling at the stations, particularly early on cold mornings,” he said.

"We targeted some big park and ride stations and I picked that up from state MPs who do that style of grass roots canvassing.

"I thought that was the best way for me to get known to the people of Springfield.

"The day before the election I personally gave out something like 400 to 500 brochures at Springfield Central train station.

"If 400 of those people speak to two people you hope that it can become 1200 votes.

"That personal touch was probably the big difference.”

Cr Antoniolli said said he mixed a social media platform with a grass roots campaign, which proved crucial in the east.

"I have always thought Ipswich was all about the two sides of Bundamba Creek,” he said.

"I always thought that this side of the creek would hold true.

"I know that I have name recognition this side of the creek, and I knew Cr Tully had name recognition on the other side.

"So we put a lot of energy into that area.”