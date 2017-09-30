How Andrew overcame attacks of anxiety

KICKING AHEAD: National titles-bound Ipswich PCYC student Andrew Cutting (right) works on his techniques with training partner Tero Lahteenamaki.

IPSWICH taekwondo exponent Andrew Cutting has already won a personal battle before stepping on the mats at the national championships.

He's used a tradition-rich sport to help combat some anger issues and anxiety.

Now, a more balanced and calm Cutting is keen to test his skills in a national arena.

The PCYC Ipswich-trained state champion is off to Bendigo next week to contest his first World Taekwondo Federation (Olympic taekwondo) Australian titles.

Preparing to compete in his 68-72kg division, Cutting said he felt ready for the challenge.

"I'm expecting hopefully some good competition,'' Cutting, 22, said.

The former Ipswich State High School student leaves on Thursday for his competition on Friday.

He's confident his training with the Spartan Martial Arts club at PCYC Ipswich will put him in good stead.

"My coach (Kevin Donaldson) has been taking me out to other clubs to test my legs a little bit, so to speak, so I can get a feel for fighting other people . . . which is good experience, especially for nationals,'' he said.

Before joining the club in 2010, Cutting had to contend with a personal struggle.

"I had some anger issues as a kid so it was a good way to sort of get a bit of control over that,'' he said.

"I also had anxiety.

"It took my brother maybe two or three months before I came to my first class because I didn't want to come - new people, new place.

"Mr Donaldson is making me teach as well so that's also helped out a lot. Having to stand in front of the kids and talk to parents and stuff.

"It's been a great help for me, which is good.''

Cutting said he liked the all-round aspects of taekwondo.

"I've learnt to defend myself and the whole sparring side is fun, which is good, and you get to see different places and meeting the other clubs and stuff at big competition,'' he said.

Cutting said the boxing offered at PCYC Ipswich was also beneficial.

"You learn how to use your hands and your legs,'' he said. "It's good to be all-rounded rather than singularly focused on one thing.''

He qualified to represent Queensland in Bendigo after contesting the state selection tournament in Brisbane earlier this year.

Cutting lives in West Ipswich and works at a book shop warehouse. He enjoys training six days a week.

He said Master Donaldson had been a good inspiration and "like a big brother figure to me, which is good''.

"He's helped me learn a lot more than I need to. With anxiety, he's really helped me out working in front of people and face my fears.

"And now I get to go the nationals, which is another like face your fear kind of thing. A big place, a lot of people will be there, so I'm definitely excited.''