How and why Osaka reached her breaking point

It became clear in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) that the controversy surrounding Naomi Osaka's media boycott at Roland Garros was getting out of hand.

Riled by the fierce criticism of this drastic and unprecedented stance by a tennis player, Mari Osaka could not help but take to the online social network Reddit and attempt to give an explanation for her younger sister's actions.

"She sucks at explaining her actions most of the time and she's playing a grand-slam so there's even less of a chance that she will take her time to dwell and explain something that she doesn't want to even think about," Mari, 25, wrote. "Right now she wants to focus solely on her matches and the tournament.

"Naomi mentioned to me before the tournament that a family member had come up to her and remarked that she's bad on clay. At every press conference she is told she has a bad record on clay. When she lost in Rome R1 [the first round] she was not OK mentally.

"Her confidence was completely shattered and I think that everyone's remarks and opinions have gotten to her head and she herself believed that she was bad on clay. This isn't true and she knows that, to do well and have a shot at winning Roland Garros, she will have to believe that she can."

The explanation was clumsy and the backlash immediate. Respondents were outraged that Osaka, 23, had cited mental health issues when, according to Mari, the decision to avoid mandatory media duties was taken with the intention of furthering her chances of winning the tournament.

The post was quickly deleted by Mari - a former tennis professional who reached the world's top 300 before retiring this year - and it was later replaced with an apology to her sister.

"OK, so I f***ed up," Mari wrote. "My words are coming across so horribly to a lot of people who think taking care of mental health is strategic. I didn't emphasise in my post the fact that Naomi is dealing with a ton of shit and honestly fighting for the care of mental health so now a lot of people are taking it as, 'She doesn't want to hear criticism.' I'm sorry, Naomi, I probably made the situation worse."

TIPPING POINT

This is believed to be the tipping point that set the wheels in motion for Osaka's shock withdrawal last night (Monday). While the threat of disqualification from the French Open and a suspension from future grand-slams had been made in no uncertain terms by tennis chiefs on Sunday, it seemed that Osaka, the world No 2 from Japan, still had every intention of contesting her second-round match tomorrow (Wednesday) and continuing her media boycott. But the nature of the comments directed towards a family member will have played a part in the decision made over the course of yesterday (Monday) to walk away midway through the tournament.

There is no doubt that Osaka and her support staff could have handled this situation better, starting with the vague statement released last Thursday that informed us all of her intention not to hold any press conferences.

There was little sympathy initially from other players because her reasoning was not fully clear. Mental health was mentioned but the wording came across as an attack on journalists for simply doing their job. "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me," she wrote.

It is deeply regrettable for the sport, however, that this episode has eventually led to one of its biggest stars deciding that she would rather not contest a tournament. While announcing a boycott via social media rather than engaging with governing bodies on a solution was not the best approach by Osaka, it is obvious from her new statement last night (Monday) that she has mental health issues that need to be resolved. Her wellbeing is of far greater importance than anything she does on the court.

The four grand-slam tournaments have insisted that they tried unsuccessfully to engage with her before issuing their warning on Sunday. The rule book has to be followed of course - it would have set a dangerous precedent had there been any leniency in the fine imposed on Osaka - but the four signatories might wish to consider whether their lengthy statement needed to be so punchy in response to a delicate issue.

The sympathy that was initially missing from much of the tennis community was finally evident. Several figures expressed sadness that Osaka ultimately thought that she could no longer compete at Roland Garros.

"This is absolutely shocking," Alex Corretja, the former world No 2 from Spain, told Eurosport. "It's such sad news to hear Naomi has pulled out because of this situation. This does show, on top of everything, that we are human beings.

"People only really see players on court hitting a ball but sometimes they don't realise what is going on inside the heads of the players, travelling around the world, playing and dealing with pressure, all of this kind of stuff. I feel sorry for her."

It is not clear when Osaka will return to the tour but she has committed to discussions on the subject of mental health with officials when she does.

Whatever the outcome, let us hope that this unfortunate situation never again plays out so prominently in public view.

HOW OTHERS REACTED TO OSAKA'S WITHDRAWAL

Serena Williams said she "feels for" Naomi Osaka and has also experienced "very difficult" press conferences in her career after her rival's shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday.

Japanese star Osaka pulled out of the tournament after being threatened with disqualification for declining to speak to the media, saying she suffers from "bouts of depression".

Williams, who famously lost to Osaka in the controversial 2018 US Open final, said she sympathises with Osaka.

"The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like," said the 39-year-old, after her first-round 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first ever night match at Roland Garros.

OSAKA BOMBSHELL: STAR QUITS FRENCH OPEN

"We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin.

"Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to …

"I've been where I've been very difficult to walk in (to press conferences) in those moments. But, you know, it made me stronger." Williams, seeded seventh this year, saved two set points in a first-set tie-break as she started her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams, who has lost four major finals since her last Slam success at the 2017 Australian Open, will take on Begu's compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round.

WHAT OTHERS SAID:

"I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be OK. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!" - Eighteen-time Grand Slam singles winner Martina Navratilova responds to the news on Twitter.

"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka that she has withdrawn from the tournament." - French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton.

"Stay strong (love heart emoji). I admire your vulnerability." - Teenage American player Coco Gauff.

"I respect her decision. I respect what she does. I can't really comment on that. I feel like everyone's dealing with their own stuff." - American fourth seed Sofia Kenin.

"You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect @naomiosaka." - NBA star Stephen Curry on Twitter.

"The challenge today is to convince people of the value of truth, honesty, compassion and a concern for others." - Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka.

"Mental Health is nothing to criticize. Nothing to joke about. Pls take your mental health seriously. Without my support system, I truly believe I would not be here today. Here for you @naomiosaka." - Former top-10 ATP player Mardy Fish.

