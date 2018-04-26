How a young tradie escaped this horrific high-speed crash

Tori Edwards, 24, is lucky to be alive following a horrific head-on crash on the Warrego Hwy.

A YOUNG Ipswich tradie is begging drivers to pay attention after he came inches from death in a horrific head-on collision.

Tori Edwards' work ute was almost unrecognisable after an elderly driver smashed into him while he was driving home from work on the Warrego Hwy.

Travelling at 100kmh, the 24-year-old had no time to react when he saw the SUV speeding towards him in the same lane.

Mr Edwards escaped the carnage.

"I could see the oncoming traffic for most of the drive, but there is a part of the road where you have to go up a crest. This makes it difficult to see cars coming in the opposite direction," he said.

"As I was driving, I suddenly saw a car travelling in the opposite direction, right in front of me in my lane. I was doing 100 kmh and didn't have time to brake.

"I remember seeing the driver and hearing a big bang. There was glass smashing everywhere and my ute became airborne.

"The next thing I know, I opened the driver's door and found myself on the other side of the highway.

"Apparently the other driver accidentally drove onto my part of the highway, instead of turning right. I understand that he was an elderly driver."

The crash happened in June last year and Mr Edwards is still suffering from the impacts daily.

"I injured my right hand in the accident, and it still aches a lot, particularly in the colder months," he said.

"You don't realise how much you use your hand until you injure it. It's made it hard for me to do jobs at work.

"The worst thing is my financial situation. I'm self employed, and couldn't work for about five to six weeks after the accident.

"Even when I did go back, I couldn't do all the jobs I needed to. I'm still financially recovering from it all, as I lost a lot of jobs over that period. My ute, which was set up for work, was also completely destroyed.

"I've had a few flashbacks of the accident, and find that I'm a more nervous on the roads. I tend to be very nervy now."

Mr Edwards is using his experience to remind drivers of the potential impact of a moments inattention.

"Be aware and focus on what you're doing. Collisions like these can have a huge impact on someone's life," he said.

"In my view, there is no such thing as an accident; everything can be prevented if drivers pay attention, don't speed and follow the road rules."

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Ipswich associate Stephanie Francis said, as a local road safety advocate, she urged the community to obey the road rules and don't drive distracted.

"Let's ensure loved ones get home safely at the end of the day," Ms Francis said.

"Sadly, the latest road crash data shows 66 fatalities on our roads as at April 2018, four of which occurred during the Easter break.

"That's nine more deaths on our roads than at the same time last year and a clear indication that road users just aren't getting the message when it comes to road safety.

"All too often I see the catastrophic consequences that taking your eyes of the road for even two seconds can have on a person's life. Lives like Tori's where the negative impacts are physical, emotional and financial.

"Creating greater road safety awareness is important, however motorists need to understand that prevention is key to reducing road related deaths."