How a trip to the pub got an old lady out of a wheelchair

HELPING HAND: Physiotherapist Marisa Strasser has worked at the Ipswich Physiotherapy Centre for a decade and in the profession for 21 years. Cordell Richardson

THE sway of a trip to the pub can motivate people to do tremendous things.

While in the early stages of her career and working in aged care, physiotherapist Marisa Strasser assisted an elderly lady out of a wheelchair and onto her own two feet after a long period unable to walk.

A beer and lunch was promised if she managed to do so, and so off they went to the local watering hole, accompanied by a group of nurses and with a walking frame in tow.

"She was just so happy that she improved enough to do that... she actually came to my wedding," Mrs Strasser said.

The techniques, exercises and technology used by physios has seen upheaval over the years but the desire to relieve pain or give others a better quality of life has never changed for Mrs Strasser.

"People are doing research all the time, finding new things that work to help patients," she said.

"The techniques I learnt (at university) we still use but we've learnt a lot of new things along the way."

Physiotherapists are less reliant on machines and are literally getting more "hands-on", while techniques like acupuncture and dry needling are more commonplace.

She said she was seeing more and more people with issues related to sitting at a desk and working on a computer all day, including headaches and neck and wrist problems.