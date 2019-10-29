How a quick, simple health check made all the difference

JAN Morrissey has worked in the health sector for 30 years and knows better than most how important getting consistently checked over can be.

Last year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She credited regular breast screens with the early detection and treatment of her illness.

"We are privileged to live in a country that provides access to healthcare services. We should use them and do what we can to maintain good health," she said.

"I have had regular mammograms for years; my story highlights just how beneficial these can be."

Ms Morrissey visited her son in London; upon her return, she was due to have a double knee replacement. She returned home to find a reminder letter in the mailbox from BreastScreen.

"With my upcoming surgery, I thought I'd postpone the scan until after my operation, but a BreastScreen Ipswich staff member phoned to follow-up, so I booked an appointment," she said.

"Without that call, it's likely I wouldn't have acted on the appointment so quickly.

"Two days before I was scheduled to have my knee operation, I was told the scan had picked up breast cancer. While that was an awful thing to discover, it ended up benefiting me in a way nobody expected."

Ms Morrissey said after surgery and radiation therapy, she joined exercise classes for cancer survivors, run through the YMCA.

After attending two classes every week, she has delayed her knee replacement for another couple of years due to the improvement in her joints.

"My diagnosis was in September 2018, so I've now had my 'first birthday', as they call it," she said.

"That's a relief because until then you don't know how the disease has evolved and whether they got it all and treatment has been successful.

"I feel really fortunate that I had that scan, as my doctor and I would never have detected a lump that small and the early detection really helped me get a positive outcome.

"My advice for all women would be to get a breast screen, especially those aged over 40. In today's busy and stressful life, we tend to not think of ourselves and our wellbeing and do not use free services such as BreastScreen. But taking time out to do this can save your life."

BreastScreen Queensland's Ipswich service nursing unit manager Amanda Lewis called on women to put aside 30 minutes every two years to have their breasts screened.

"Regular breast screens are key to early detection of breast cancer - well before you or your doctor can feel anything," she said.

"The service is confidential, fast, friendly and free for women aged 50-74, with women aged over 40 also welcome to attend."

Ms Lewis said breast cancer remained the most common cancer among Australian women, after non-melanoma skin cancer.

"It is estimated almost 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year - that's more than 50 a day," she said.

A breast screen, or screening mammogram, is an X-ray that can pick up small changes in the breast tissue before they can be felt or noticed.

"While breast screens are the most effective way to detect breast cancer, it is important to be aware of the normal look and feel of your breasts and immediately notify your doctor if you find a lump, nipple discharge or any changes that concern you," Ms Lewis said.

"Early detection is crucial to improving your treatment options and outcomes when it comes to breast cancer.

"Survival rates continue to improve in Australia with 92 out of every 100 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer now surviving five or more years beyond diagnosis."

BreastScreen Queensland's Ipswich Service operates at Ipswich Health Plaza and a mobile van. Phone 13 20 50 or visit www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au to book a screen.

Breast cancer survival rates improving

Chests, breasts, busts - whatever you call them, it's vital to have them checked.

That's the message from West Moreton Health.

In Australia, one in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85 and the risk increases dramatically after the age of 50, with 76 per cent of women diagnosed in this age group.

Nine out of 10 women diagnosed have no family history of the disease.

Each year, more than 2700 women die from the disease which equals seven women a day.

Last year, the BreastScreen Ipswich service screened 11,381 women and aimed to screen 12,300 this year.

There was no evidence to show the risk of breast cancer was increased by underwire or tight-fitting bras, using antiperspirants or deodorants or a bump or knock to the breast.

Breast cancer is not a female-specific disease.

In Australia, about 145 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Australia and serves as an opportunity to focus on breast cancer, the importance of regular breast checks and its impact on those affected by the disease.

Survival rates continue to improve in Australia, with 92 out of every 100 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer now surviving five or more years beyond diagnosis.