How a paramedic's day can drastically change in an instant

WITHIN a matter of minutes, a paramedic's day can transform from a relaxed shift petering to its conclusion to rushing towards a job that involves the worst moment of somebody else's life.

For Advanced Care Paramedic and Ipswich Ambulance Station Acting Support Officer in Charge Corey Hart, dealing with traumatic scenes is just a part of the job.

A regular day could include helping an elderly person off the floor to fighting to save someone's life following a serious multi-vehicle traffic accident.

It is not easy to tell someone that their partner of several decades has passed away or parents that their newborn is not going to come home.

The job can take its toll.

With years of intensive training and a laser focus on the task at hand, it often takes a little while after the fact for the things he has seen and done to properly sink in.

"One that sticks in my mind is a gentleman that had a motorcycle accident... after the job he was unable to be saved,” he said.

"He was a month younger than me, I love riding motorbikes as well.

"All his relatives and friends turned up so they were close by.

"You see more of someone than you ever thought you would. You've got their partner and their relatives that are on the scene... trying to tell them that we've done all we can but unfortunately we couldn't save him.”

Having grown up in the area and done his placements at stations in Ipswich and Redbank, it was inevitable Mr Hart would treat familiar faces.

It is not uncommon to help a friend's parent or someone he went to school with.

"There's that sense of calm that we know that we bring,” he said.

"They think when you get there that they're going to be ok.

"That's hard because you realise how much of an expectation people have of you and you want to meet those extractions but you can't always do that.”

He believed the system had come a long way in helping paramedics with their mental health, with the first port of call a chat to colleagues who Mr Hart described as being like "family.”

Having the skills to be able to relieve pain, or delivering a new life into the world were some of the most rewarding parts of the job.

"If you do a lot of self reflection, which you should do, you realise that this job does change you no matter what,” he said.

"But it's your choice whether it changes you for the good or the worse.”

Television and movies can glorify the job and gloss over the difficult aspects that come along with it but Mr Hart said it was a desire to help others and their community that drove paramedics on.

"It can go from the best job in the world to the worst job of the world within minutes,” he said.

"It can be a very difficult job but one of the most rewarding jobs you can ever do.

"You don't realise how much you mean to some people. We don't take it for granted but we are very lucky that the majority of the population welcome us with open arms into their houses.”