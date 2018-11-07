How a new wall is improving young patients' time in hospital

COLOUR: Health Minister Steven Miles checks out the new murals in the Ipswich Hospital Sunshine ward with patient Aubrey Wilkinson.

COLOUR: Health Minister Steven Miles checks out the new murals in the Ipswich Hospital Sunshine ward with patient Aubrey Wilkinson. Rob Williams

THE lives of children facing their toughest challenge will be made brighter thanks to a makeover at Ipswich Hospital.

Like a caterpillar growing into a butterfly, the Ipswich Hospital Children's Sunshine Ward has undergone a startling metamorphosis.

The 24-bed paediatric unit has been transformed by a wall wrap to turn the clinical area into a nature-themed retreat for West Moreton's youngest patients.

Encompassing the walls of the whole ward and the ceiling of the procedure room, the wall wrapping aims to provide young patients with an engaging distraction during their stay.

Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the children would be dazzled by the new designs.

"Sometimes it's the little things that can make all the difference,” he said.

"Coming to hospital would be a little intimidating for all ages, but it is particularly stressful for young children and their parents.”

About 100 children visit the Children's Ward every week.

Distraction therapy, like the walls in the unit, has been shown to reduce anxiety in paediatric patients which in tum improves their overall health journey.

Children's Ward nurse unit manager Kirsty Franklin said the wrapping was already providing a positive distraction from the clinical environment.

"I have seen the faces of boys and girls light up when they see the hidden caterpillars and other animals when arriving at the Children's Sunshine Ward,” she said.

"When children come back from theatre or they're transferring from emergency they get to see all these bright, natural, calming colours around them which helps take away from the clinical environment.

"Just recently while we were trying to ease the fears of a young patient and their family during a diagnostic test, our nurses played a game of eye-spy using the wall wrapping and before the game was over we had already successfully completed the test.”

The wall wrapping cost $30,090 and was funded through a successful application by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation to the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Philip Bell said seeing the faces of children light up when they see the artwork drives home why the Ipswich Hospital Foundation exists.

"There is nothing more important to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation than supporting the delivery of care to the local community,” he said.