How a horrible chest infection changed Henry's life forever

BRAVE KID: Four-year-old Henry Payne spent 210 days in the intensive care unit after suffering from a chest infection which lead him to being a quadriplegic.

BRAVE KID: Four-year-old Henry Payne spent 210 days in the intensive care unit after suffering from a chest infection which lead him to being a quadriplegic. Contributed

IN THE space of a year, Henry Payne went from being an energetic little boy who used to love running around outside to being a quadriplegic.

The now four-year-old boy was racing around his family's farm in Rockhampton when he was suddenly admitted to hospital as he was struggling to breathe due to a chest infection.

He was rushed from Rockhampton to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, but his health continued to decline.

Complications arose affecting Henry's spinal cord which led to muscle weakness and paralysis. As Henry's illness worsened, surgeons decided to perform a tracheostomy.

In total, Henry spent 210 days in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Henry's mum Eugenie said she feared her son would not survive the ordeal.

"We felt lost. We didn't know if Henry would survive," she said.

"We had to suddenly uproot our lives, but we knew we had to stay strong for Henry."

The family relocated to Ipswich so they could be close to the hospital as Henry now needs 24/7 care. His quadriplegia means he is wheelchair-bound and relies on a ventilator to breathe.

Amid all their pain and uncertainty, the family had the support of the Starlight Foundation and its hospital programs.

"Starlight is absolutely amazing. Hospital is such a scary place for kids without Starlight there."

When Henry was well enough, he was able to visit the Starlight Express Room, which is a medical-free haven where kids can play and have fun.

He also received a visit from Captain Starlight, who was there to cheer up Henry.

"Captain Starlight helps kids cope in hospital," his mother said.

"Kids can forget about their painful treatment and it helps them adjust to everything that's going on around them."

For a long time Henry couldn't talk but has gradually learnt to speak again. Henry's mum said the Starlight Captain made a big difference during that difficult time.

"If you could see the joy on my son's face when he sees Captain Starlight - he has the biggest smile," she said.

"They would make Henry smile when he was only beginning to smile again.

"The day Henry learned to speak again we took him straight to the Starlight Express Room and the captains were joking with him and encouraged him to laugh again.

"I have had tears in my eyes seeing the joy Captain Starlight brings to my son."

With the end of financial year fast approaching, Starlight Children's Foundation is appealing to Australians to make a tax-deductible donation by June 30 to help keep helping seriously ill and hospitalised children and their families.

Starlight is looking to raise $1.6 million to ensure it can continue to deliver happiness to sick kids through its hospital services - Captain Starlight and the Starlight Express Room.

With a Starlight Express Room in every children's hospital nationally and 160 Captain Starlights nation-wide, every child admitted to hospital, regardless of their illness or injury, can access these vital services with their family.

Starlight Chief executive officer Louise Baxter said "at Starlight we know happiness matters to a sick child's development and the work we do to support them in children's hospitals nationally is only made possible through the community who we rely on for support".

In June alone, over 15,000 sick kids around Australia will benefit from access to a Starlight Express Room.

Log onto www.starlight.org.au to donate.