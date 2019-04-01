How a few dollars can hand back dignity

GOOD CAUSE: Woolworths' Imagen Barry, Retail First's Shannon Birchley and Big W's Paul Buckley at Booval Fair where collections are taking place for Share the Dignity.

GOOD CAUSE: Woolworths' Imagen Barry, Retail First's Shannon Birchley and Big W's Paul Buckley at Booval Fair where collections are taking place for Share the Dignity. Cordell Richardson

WOMEN who are homeless, living in poverty or escaping domestic violence situations will often miss out on buying sanitary products because they can't afford them.

Women in this situation have often been known to make their own makeshift pads from wadded-up toilet paper, newspapers or even socks.

Public bathrooms are often used to keep clean.

At-risk women can be helped with donations of female sanitary hygiene products at your local supermarket.

Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza are organising a collection drive this month, with all products being donated to charity Share the Dignity.

Share the Dignity was formed in 2015 by Rochelle Courtenay, with her donating items to women seeking refuge in shelters.

That idea has since grown and now, twice a year, the charity holds donation drives to collect enough tampons and pads to help more than 100,000 women.

Ms Courtenay said the organisation helped to alleviate undignified situations endured on a daily basis.

"So many women every month have to forfeit sanitary products because they cannot afford them.

"Many mothers must choose between buying tampons and also feeding their children," she said.

"Girls miss out on school simply because families cannot afford to buy the basic necessities."

Booval Fair marketing manager Shannon Birchley said the centre was proud to partner again with Share the Dignity.

"Booval Fair is so excited to be teaming up with Share the Dignity once again after it was such a success last year," she said.

"We are hoping to rally even more support this year to help Share the Dignity reach their overall target of 200,000 packets of tampons and pads.

"Booval Fair customers have always been so receptive of community initiatives - it is something we pride ourselves on.

"The fact that such an inexpensive purchase of a packet of pads can make such a big difference to females in our local community should be a great incentive for customers to contribute to.

"If you can spare a few dollars to purchase a sanitary item during your shop, our donation box is located just outside of Woolworths. Any contributions are appreciated more than you could ever know."

Pink collection boxes will be located throughout the two shopping centres until the end of the month.