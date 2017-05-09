How a family tragedy cost former pupil her education

MEMORIES: Phyllis Flor (nee Bowen) may be the oldest surviving student from Ipswich North State School. (Inset) her report card from 1929.

AT THE ripe old age of 95, Florene "Phyllis" Flor just may be the oldest surviving former student of North Ipswich State School.

The historic Ipswich institution is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary in July, and is calling on former students to share their memories and dig up their memorabilia.

Parts of the historic school remain, though things are generally much different now to the way they were in Phyllis' time.

Phyllis' class photo from 1929. Rob Williams

"We had a headmistress, her name was Miss Phillips, I think, and there was still a separate school for girls at that point in time," she said.

"We lived at Palmer St, North Ipswich, and I walked to school every day."

Ms Flor (nee Bowen) still holds onto an old North Ipswich class photo from 1929, featuring boys and girls together.

She has a report card from the same year, which shows the then-seven-year-old to have been of generally good conduct, with high marks in mental arithmetic and reading, and average marks for writing and spelling.

Family tragedy put an abrupt end to Phyllis' schooling years at about the age of 12.

"I was in scholarship year and my little brother died of meningitis and my mother had a nervous breakdown. My father had to take me out of school to look after my mother, so I didn't finish my scholarship year," she said.

"I never went back to school after that because I looked after mum."

Ms Flor has remained in North Ipswich ever since, raising a family there.

"My children Faye and Ron were born in the little house next door. They both went to North Ipswich State School school themselves," she said.

Guest of honour and former student at North Ipswich State school, Mayoress Janet Pisasale will be at the school on Saturday, July 8, to officially open the anniversary celebrations.

Another former student, who went on to become the school's adopt-a-cop, and now Ipswich City Councillor, Andrew Antoniolli will also be at the celebrations, along with current principal Craig Hazen.

Prominent former student, JJC Bradfield, designer of the Storey Bridge in Brisbane and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, will be showcased.

Displays of education past and present will be mounted throughout the school, including one showing uniforms over the years.

The celebration will be held noon-4pm. Further details will be released on the School's webpage.