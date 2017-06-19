23°
News

How a day at the shops changed the course of Sami's life

Sherele Moody
| 19th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Sami Porter's life changed in many ways after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.
Sami Porter's life changed in many ways after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ACHING shoulder on a Boxing Day shopping trip and a strange lump on the collarbone signalled a traumatic and life-changing journey for Sami Porter.

The Ipswich resident is remarkably candid about having a double mastectomy, breast reconstruction surgery and enduring intensive chemotherapy and radiation therapy to beat cancer.

While she is now cancer free, there is still a giant shadow hanging over Ms Porter's life - the fact that she will never have children.

Ms Porter's cancer was hormone induced so that meant surgeons had to remove her ovaries to give her the best possible chance of surviving the disease.

"At the time I just thought 'Well, I don't have a partner' and the chances of me meeting someone who wanted kids was slim so I said 'Just take my ovaries',” Ms Porter says, her voice breaking as she starts to cry.

"I just wanted it over and done with.

"I've since met someone who really wants kids and I can't have kids so, yeah, it's hard.”

Ms Porter said the breast surgery was tough and she still experiences the impacts of chemotherapy two years after treatment ended.

"The chemo was hard,” she said. "I lost my hair, but that was fine because I had a few different wigs to wear and the good thing was I didn't have to shave my legs for six months.

"I lost my eyebrows and they still haven't really grown back fully.”

Since her life-changing diagnosis, Ms Porter said she found herself with a new perspective on life.

"I try to make the most of every day now,” the BCNA member said.

"I'm just doing things that I wouldn't have thought that I could do.

"I've walked the Great Wall of China and I did my first marathon last year, even though I wasn't physically capable of it at the time.

"It was to show people that it doesn't matter what you've been dealt, you can still do what you want to do.”

Ms Porter urged other women to make sure they checked their breasts and had regular mammograms.

"If you find a lump, please get it checked or if it doesn't feel right see your doctor,” she said.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Australian women, with 48 females a day told they have the disease.

Breast Cancer Network Australia CEO Christine Nolan said that in 2017, about 17,586 women and 144 men would be diagnosed this year.

BCNA has a range of resources including the My Journey Kit for people newly diagnosed with breast cancer and Hope & Hurdles, for women and men living with metastatic breast cancer.

  • Details: bcna.org.au or phone 1800 500 258.

graphic
graphic Local

Cancer Council Queensland calls for more public investment in research and other initiatives to improving healthcare across our region

CANCER is our region's biggest killer.

ARM Newsdesk can reveal that cancer was behind 17.8% of the 4595 deaths in Ipswich between 2010 and 2014.

Of the 822 people who died from cancer, the 2016 Social Health Atlas of Australia shows lung cancer claimed 181 lives, colorectal cancer killed 91 residents and breast cancer ended the lives of 64 women in the five years.

Circulatory system diseases were our region's second biggest killers, with 438 lives lost. Heart disease killed 222 residents and strokes cost 91 people their lives.

With 271 deaths, external causes were our region's third biggest killer.

These included 50 people dying in traffic accidents and 125 lives lost to suicide or self-harm.

Respiratory diseases were our fourth biggest killers, with 167 deaths over the five years.

Ipswich residents were least likely to die of endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases, with only 79 lives lost to these between 2010 and 2014.

The Cancer Council Queensland says 13% of Ipswich cancer deaths can be prevented and cancer patients in regional and disadvantaged areas suffered "significantly worse” outcomes than urban patients.

"Possible reasons for these disparities include reduced access to health care and diagnostic or screening services as well as differences in cancer risk factors such as tobacco smoking, diet, alcohol consumption and physical activity,” CCQ executive manager Katie Clift said.

"Those who live outside the reach of major health centres are more likely to die within five years of their cancer diagnosis.

"More research is needed to identify the reasons for the disparities and to develop targeted strategies that help close the gapfor regional and remote Queenslanders.

"Additional public investments in regionally specific research and translational initiatives are vital to improving healthcare for regional Queenslanders.”

"It's crucial that all cancer patients, no matter where they live, have the best possible prospects of detecting cancer early and surviving their diagnosis.”

Regional residents will benefit from an upgrade of CCQ's Herston lodge, which provides accommodation for people travelling to Brisbane for cancer treatment.

Breast Cancer Network Australia chief Christine Nolan said her organisation was investigating the gaps in cancer services and care across regional Australia.

"The experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer can differ greatly depending on where you live - and that shouldn't be the case,” Ms Nolan said.

"As a society we have come a long way in breast cancer research, treatment and support services but there is still more to be done.

"We know there are considerable variations across the country in terms of what services and treatment people are able to access.”

PA Research Foundation says about one in three men will be diagnosed with a cancer by the time they celebrate their 75th birthday.
PA Research Foundation says about one in three men will be diagnosed with a cancer by the time they celebrate their 75th birthday. Contributed

Death divides the genders

HEART disease and cancers are among the key reasons why more Ispwich men die than women and why our male residents don't live as long as females.

Analysis of five years of death data for Ipswich reveals 2385 men died during 2010-2014 compared to 2210 women.

Males, on average, died at 73 years old while women generally reached 80.

PA Research Foundation's Dr Sandro Porceddu said about one in three men would be diagnosed with a cancer by the time they celebrate their 75th birthday.

Dr Porceddu said with men smoking and drinking more and experiencing obesity at higher rates than women, the easiest way to reduce the life expectancy gap was as simple as changing lifestyle choices.

"Men need to get serious about managing their cancer risk because their risk is higher than women and their life expectancy is shorter,” the radiation oncologist said.

"Men need to reduce their smoking rates, aim for an ideal body weight and reduce their alcohol intake.”

As men are less likely to go to their GP than women, the PA Research Foundation is urging employers to give their male workers an afternoon off to have their health assessed.

"The idea here is that there are risk factors that are preventable, men are more likely to be impacted by those risk factors but they are reluctant to go to their GP,” Dr Porceddu said.

"It's the inherent issue of maleness. Men are generally workers who find it difficult to find time and who have the 'she'll be right attitude' approach to their health.

"We want to close the gap and most cancers are preventable by changing lifestyle factors and most cancers are curable if detected early, but the problem is getting men to go to see their GP.”

  • More info visit www.menshealth.org.au.

Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia.
Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia. Sherele Moody

Health insurance giant trials palliative care program to make life better for chronically ill

PRIVATE health patients across our region are expected to benefit from a new palliative care program being tested in Brisbane.

Insurance giant Bupa has joined forces with St Vincent's Health Australia to offer in-home intensive specialist medical services for people who have chronic illnesses or are in the last few days of their lives.

As well as practitioner visits, a nurse can stay with the patient and their family overnight to ensure the patient remains comfortable at all times. If the two-year trial is successful, Bupa says it will "explore" opportunities to extend the service to customers in regional centres.

This means more of our region's residents will have the option of dying at home as their private hospital supports them and their families and carers though home visits from doctors, specialist nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and counsellors.

If it is rolled out here, the program would also mean private palliative care patients could get direct access to a hospital bed instead of having to first present at an emergency department.

Ovarian cancer patient Mary Lou Houston said the in-home palliative care support was keeping her healthier and happier than she would be if she was hospitalised.

The 66-year-old mother and grandmother was given a five-year life expectancy in 2007.

Her body is finally caving in to the impacts of ongoing treatments, including irreversible damage to her kidneys and heart.

Mrs Houston spent 16 weeks in hospital last year.

"While we were in hospital my readings for my heart and kidneys weren't flash hot," she said.

"They asked me how I would feel if they called in the palliative care team.

"They said the team would help me a lot more than being in hospital."

Mrs Houston said she felt her physical and psychological well-being were much stronger thanks to the in-home support. .

She said it also meant and her husband Dennis was better able to care for her.

"The nurse and doctor come in and ask me how I'm going, they're always caring," she said.

"It's easier on me, it's easier on Dennis.

"It has helped me stay out of hospital," she said.

St Vincent's Private Hospital Brisbane chief Cheryle Royle said it made sense to offer at-home palliative care support was because it was cheaper than hospital admissions and much better for patients to be in their own surroundings.

- NewsRegional

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  breast cancer breast cancer network australia cancer council christine nolan colorectal cancer heart disease katie clift lung cancer mandate men's health pa research foundation sami porter sandro porceddu stroke suicide traffic accidents women's health

PHOTOS: Ipswich Cup racing, fashion and social action

PHOTOS: Ipswich Cup racing, fashion and social action

What was expected to be Ipswich’s biggest event of the year surpassed expectations as the marquees and infield overflowed with punters.

Men need to be targeted to stop domestic violence

"90% of domestic violence offenders are men."

Two fire crews called to blaze at Ipswich business

A smouldering log was investigated at Wondai.

EMERGENCY services crews believe they know the cause of the fire

Ipswich dog owner dubs council price hike a 'revenue grab'

COSTLY KEEP: Keith Pearson, pictured with Bella and Blaze, is upset his dog registration fees have increased.

AN IPSWICH dog owner is fuming over council's registration increase

Local Partners

It's a sporting life in Ipswich

No game was off limits for our athletic forebears

Show line-up will be cracking good

Dog Jumping is a crowd favourite at the Lowood Show.

Get ready to be seriously entertained

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

Beach party theme for Racehorse Hotel after-party

'People have no idea what goes into preparing for the Cup'

RACE ON: Ipswich Turf Club staff member Chris Wallace hard at work before this weekend's Ipswich Cup.

Ipswich Turf Club army working hard behind the scenes every June

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

BEYONCE gave birth to her new twins — a boy and a girl — nearly a week ago, it has been claimed.

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

The beloved ‘people’s princess’ remains a subject of fascination.

Infidelity, self-harm and depression inside a fairytale marriage

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

What's on the small screen this week

Maroons player Josh Papalii during the State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

STATE of Origin is sure to light up screens but what else is on TV?

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A LOCATION LIKE THIS ON BIG 580m2

114 Parkview Parade, Ripley 4306

Residential Land Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this ... $249k ALL OFFERS...

Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this sought after estate, Ecco Ripley. Blocks like this are quite rare, and don't come up very often, and...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!!

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

DISREGARD PREVIOUS PRICING- OWNERS NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 $599,000...

THE LIFESTYLE CHANGE YOU'VE BEEN NEEDING! Consisting of 1ha (2.47 acres), this well-presented property is made up of a large Master-Built home with 4 bedrooms, 2...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; Adjacent to the new Town House complex with additional stages under...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

BIG HOME SMALL PRICE !

34 Brittany Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This large 5 bedroom home sits on a low maintenance 450m2 block in popular Raceview. Within walking distance to the new refurbished Raceview Tavern and close to...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!