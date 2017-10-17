How a bike ride a day could save your life

Caption: USQ staff members Dr Ineke Vergeer and Professor Stuart Biddle commute to work on a bike in Springfield.

RIDING to work can change your life.

That's the message from USQ Research Program Director in Physical Activity and Health, Professor Stuart Biddle, who believes more people need to know about the health benefits of active commuting.

Professor Biddle has encouraged people around the region to register to be part of what is Australia's biggest day of bike riding, Ride2Work Day, which is held tomorrow (October 18).

"Cycling to work is a highly effective and simple way to fit in your healthy physical activity," he said.

"It has all of the health benefits you would associate with exercise, including better mental health, aerobic fitness, weight management and muscle strengthening."

For Professor Biddle and his partner Dr Ineke Vergeer, who pedal 5km from their home in Brookwater to their offices at USQ Springfield, ditching the car and jumping on a bike does more than just benefit the body.

"Taking the active alternative is usually not that much longer than travelling by car," he said.

"It is also much cheaper and better for the environment, and helps relieve stress, rather than cause it, because we have more energy and feel good about ourselves."

Professor Biddle said events such as Ride2Work Day are a step in the right direction for encouraging people to adopt cycling as a regular way of life.

"Cars are not generally needed for journeys less than 2km so use your bike for short trips, such as for light shopping," he said.

"Think about the bike as an alternative. It is very common to see in places like Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Why not here?"

Professor Biddle understands cycling doesn't suit all people, but believes town planners, workplaces and public transport services can do more to support cyclists.

"Studies show the more cyclists there are, the safer it is," he said.

"I believe it's always better to have paths separate from the road and to allow cyclists to share pavements and paths."

To find out more about National Ride2Work Day, visit the Bicycle Network website.