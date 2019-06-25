Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Origin 2 Qld V NSW Perth
Origin 2 Qld V NSW Perth
Rugby League

How a baby almost cruelled Friz’s Origin

by Dean Ritchie
25th Jun 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tyson Frizell showed in Sunday night's Origin II victory that he can take anything Queensland can throw at him. The only problem is when it comes to his seven-month old son, Axton. 

On Sunday morning, only nine hours before kick-off, Frizell was playing with Axton at the team hotel, The Westin, when he shifted the wrong way and his neck went into spasms.

NSW physiotherapist Liz Steet worked intensely on Frizell for most of Sunday to have him ready by game time.

Even by warm-up though, Frizell still had doubts whether he would play.

The Blues coaching staff even took the step of informing 18th man, Ryan Matterson, he may be thrown into the game late.

Axton and Frizell's wife's Samantha visited the Dragons forward on match day.

Frizell's toughness, and Steet's magic hands, allowed the Blues firebrand to play the match, where he played a key role and scored a bullocking try in the 20th minute.

It was only an hour before the game when Frizell finally declared himself a starter.

"I was playing around with him (Axton) and throwing him in the air and I must have hurt it," Frizell said.

 

 

Tyson Frizell scored a try in a big performance for the Blues. Picture: AAP
Tyson Frizell scored a try in a big performance for the Blues. Picture: AAP

 

"I didn't know too many people knew about it but my neck seized up and I wasn't sure how it was going to pan out during the day.

"It's something that's happened before but I've never had it on game day so it was a matter of getting it sorted.

"At the start I wasn't (worried) but getting closer to warm-up (I was).

"I pulled myself out of the team walk and games so it didn't get worse. The physios looked after me so I ended up being right.

"I'm not sure if Freddy talked to 'Matto' (Matterson) or he got told that he could play but I got through it.

"(I had) plenty of heat and massage. It wasn't a big issue … I had to get my head around it and get out there and play."

 

Frizell and the little one that almost ruined Origin. Image: Instagram.
Frizell and the little one that almost ruined Origin. Image: Instagram.

 

And play he did.

Frizell offered up yet another powerful and aggressive performance during NSW's sparkling 38-6 win.

NSW officials claim Frizell is "made for Origin."

While teammates are aware of his hard attitude, Samantha isn't so sure.

"She thinks I'm a wuss. She has him (Axton) 23 hours a day and then I get injured playing with him," he said.

Frizell has insisted he will play for St George Illawarra against North Queensland on Friday night.

More Stories

blues origin state of origin tyson frizell
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

    premium_icon Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

    Crime A Gatton man who tucked into 15 drinks and blew almost four times the legal limit before driving has been sentenced to a year's probation.

    • 25th Jun 2019 8:30 AM
    Expired Learner licence and a 'sore foot' ends in big fine

    premium_icon Expired Learner licence and a 'sore foot' ends in big fine

    Crime The woman's Learner licence expired almost 15 years ago.

    • 25th Jun 2019 7:45 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    • 25th Jun 2019 7:37 AM
    Big night out and morning RBT ends in restricted licence

    premium_icon Big night out and morning RBT ends in restricted licence

    Crime Just above the limit was enough to get slapped with a fine.

    • 25th Jun 2019 7:30 AM