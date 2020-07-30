How $91M mental health unit project will impact hospital

THE fencing is up and demolition will soon begin to make way for the Ipswich Hospital’s new 50-bed Acute Mental Health Unit.

The $91 million project will play a vital role in the state’s continued economic recovery from COVID-19, supporting about 100 jobs during construction.

The unit will be built across the road from Ipswich Hospital, and on Chelmsford and Kallara Ave and Walker Street, with an overhead bridge linking the new facility to the hospital.

West Moreton Health Chief Executive, Dr Kerrie Freeman said Hutchinson Builders were appointed contractor after a competitive tender process.

“Redeveloping the Ipswich Hospital while at the same time delivering the same level of service to our community is a complex and rewarding challenge,” Dr Freeman said.

“The new state-of-the art mental health unit allows us to fully construct the site without the need to redirect vital services.”

The demolition of existing properties is expected to be completed in August and earthworks by October 2020. This will prepare the site for construction of the new facility in the new year.

The new Mental Health Unit is part of the State Government’s $146.3 million commitment for the masterplanned Ipswich Health Precinct.

Artist impression of acute mental health ward at Ipswich Hospital.

Other components of the master plan include an MRI suite, which was opened in December last year, a new $25 million 26-bed ward at Ipswich Hospital and ongoing negotiations for the purchase of nearby Ipswich City Council assets for future expansion.

The 26 bed ward will be completed by late 2021.

The current Acute Mental Health Unit, which was built in the 1990s, will be demolished once the new facility is in use, creating more available land for future hospital expansions.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the Acute Mental Health Unit was a significant project for the region.

“This is about investing in healthcare and also continuing with significant infrastructure projects to get people back to work,” he said.

“The early works phase of the development will include clearing and levelling the site and completing the removal or relocation of existing services, as well as demolition of buildings on the site.”

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said she was pleased to see works had begun after fencing was erected around the site.

“Every Queenslander, no matter where they live, deserves access to the best healthcare, including mental health care, which is what this project will deliver,” Ms Howard said.

“This will be a state-of-the-art and purpose-built facility that will make a significant difference to our growing community.”

