How 900 Ipswich public servants can work closer to home

ABOUT 900 public servants will be able to work from the Ipswich CBD, rather than the middle of Brisbane, as part of the State Government's plan to create a more efficient public service.

A distributed work centre is being established in Brisbane St.

A spokeswoman for Treasurer Cameron Dick said about 900 people who reside in Ipswich and who currently work in the Brisbane CBD would be able to nominate to work from this centre rather than commuting into the capital.

Mr Dick said this would reduce congestion on public transport, improve social distancing on office spaces and give workers more time at home.

"Through the necessary restrictions put in place to halt the spread of COVID, many thousands of Queenslanders have spent months working from home," he said.

"Safe Work Australia advice is that offices provide four sqm per person and physical distancing of 1.5 metres, which will reduce the capacity of many office work spaces.

"We're also aware of the risks posed by crowded public transport.

"Working closer to home means more time spent with your family and less time commuting.

"In addition, the savings measures … will prevent public service positions being reallocated into the Brisbane CBD from regional or outer urban areas."

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said this would bring more activity to city centres such as Ipswich, which is currently being revitalised by Ipswich City Council.

"There's no reason that workplace should be further from home than necessary," he said.

"Distributed work centres provide the opportunity to do the same job, but much closer to home.

"Less crowded offices and public transport improves community safety while increasing the amount of time Queenslanders can spend with family, also providing more customers of businesses near the distributed work centres."

