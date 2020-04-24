How $80 million of meth was hidden

Two men accused of importing more than $80 million of liquid methylamphetamine in water bottles from Iran have been forced to the ground in a dramatic arrest outside a Sydney warehouse.

"Get handcuffed and you can sit up. Do as you're told," one police officer said during the arrests on Thursday.

Officers from Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police targeted the shipment arriving in Sydney earlier this month, acting on information from NSW Police.

"The consignment - which was declared to contain bottled water - was examined at the Sydney Container Examination Facility by ABF officers, who noted inconsistencies," the ABF said in a statement on Friday.

"During a subsequent deconstruction, it was found to contain nearly 160 litres of a clear liquid concealed within the items.

"The liquid was tested and returned a presumptive positive result for methylamphetamine, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $80 million."

The shipment was seized and a "controlled delivery" was conducted.

The men, aged 33 and 48, were arrested at a business at Old Guildford in the city's west at 10.30am yesterday.

They were each charged with importing and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Strike Force Cassea officers, investigating the importation of illicit drugs into NSW, also raided the warehouse and two homes in the nearby suburbs of Pemulwuy and Greystanes and seized a number of items.

"Police will allege in court that the men were involved in the importation of methylamphetamine and accessed the consignment at Old Guilford," the ABF said.

They were refused bail and are due to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Friday.

