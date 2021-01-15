Menu
A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Picture: iStock
Crime

How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
After consuming 10 drinks on Boxing Day, Dylan Jason Herd got behind the wheel of his car and started to drive to a mate’s place.

But police were out on patrol and intercepted his vehicle on Laidley Plainland Road at Plainland, on December 26.

He produced a positive alcohol reading, and further tests revealed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.185.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11, Magistrate Graham Lee told Herd that the reading was “getting pretty high”.

Herd, 24, from Plainland, initially wanted an adjournment for one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

But Mr Lee told the store worker that his driving suspension would only start once he pleaded guilty.

“The period of disqualification will run from when the court makes the order, not from when you are suspended,” he said.

Representing himself in court, Herd pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
