Houtzen is in great shape for the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. Picture: AAP
Horses

Houtzen spot-on for Royal Ascot assignment

12th Jun 2019 4:25 PM

CONNECTIONS of Australian sprinter Houtzen say they have not travelled to England to make up the numbers and are upbeat about her Royal Ascot chances.

The four-year-old continued her build-up to next week's King's Stand Stakes with a rousing 800m gallop alongside travelling companion Acqume on Wednesday.

Jamie Spencer warmed the saddle for Kerrin McEvoy, her rider in the Group 1 sprint, and trainer Toby Edmonds' son and foreman, Trent, said the four-year-old worked strongly.

"It looked like she went super to us," Trent Edmonds told Sky Sports Radio.

"We've been here for nearly 11 weeks now so she's spot-on.

"We couldn't have her going any better. She's strong, she's well within herself."

Houtzen was competitive at Group 1 level during the Melbourne spring carnival, including a luckless fifth to Viddora in the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley in September.

She is rated a $21 chance with Ladbrokes for the King's Stand Stakes but Edmonds believes the mare is over the odds.

"If she'd had any luck in the spring we'd have come over here a Group 1 winner and her price in the market is probably half what it is now, maybe less," Edmonds said.

"We're obviously an underdog, she's about 25-1, but if she produces her best I think she can be somewhere thereabouts. We're not here to make the numbers up. We're coming here fully expecting she races to her best."

The Charlie Hills-trained Battaash is $3 favourite for the Royal Ascot feature after scoring a strong first-up win at Haydock, just ahead of last year's winner Blue Point, who is at $4 to land back-to-back wins.

