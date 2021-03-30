Housing prices on the rise as buyer demand surges

A LACK of supply combined with increased demand for property across Ipswich is partly to blame for the increase in average sale prices over the past year.

According to the REIQ’s latest Queensland Market Monitor report, the median price for a home in the booming city sits at $355,250.

The latest figures also highlighted a slight increase in the average sale price across the southwest for the final three months of 2020.

Between September to December last year median prices reached $357,250 – an increase of 2.4 per cent.

REIQ Ipswich Zone Chair Glenn Ball said the southwest corridor had experienced an “extraordinary turnaround” in the wake of a global pandemic.

Despite the virus momentarily wreaking havoc on the market, it appeared recovery initiatives such as the Commonwealth’s popular Homebuilder grant also proved a much needed boost in activity.

“We’re definitely experiencing a supply and demand issue, where buyers and tenants outweigh what we have on the books,” Mr Ball said.

“It’s creating huge demand and multiple offers on most of our property.”

He said low interest rates and Brisbane residents looking to relocate were also likely contributors to the gradual increase.

“I’m getting people coming from Brisbane in droves to relocate here, because they’ve liked Ipswich in previous years, but didn’t want to travel for work each day,” Mr Ball said.

“Now the change with working from home means they now don’t have to worry so much about the commute.”

Interstate buyers are also pushing Ipswich’s housing boom.

Mr Ball said part of the attraction for the area – in particular the suburbs of Springfield and Ripley – was its “relative affordability.”

Ripley is experiencing a housing boom, with more families choosing to build their dream home here.

He said he did not expect the market to slow for at least another 12 months.

The decrease in housing availability has made it difficult for those looking to buy their first home.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said coronavirus had resulted in a strong property market despite some initially dire forecasts.

“In fact, Queensland property has remained extremely stable, recording a steady rate of growth that’s really strengthened its market appeal,” she said.

She said the state’s market characteristics and historically low interest rates would likely deliver the strongest property growth seen in many years.

