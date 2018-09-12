Housing market holds steady

House prices in Ipswich have held steady over the past year and the past five years according to new data from the Real Estate Institute Queensland (REIQ).

Prices continued following a gentle upward path, increasing 2.1 per cent for the past 12 months, to an annual median of $340,000.

Local growth was slightly below the median average across Greater Brisbane, with house prices growing 2.8 per cent over the same period.

Meanwhile, it was a tough year for owners and investors in the unit market, with prices falling by 6.1 per cent over the past 12 months.

The bright spot came for unit owners in Brookwater, with values shooting up 17.5 per cent over the past year and an impressive 88 per cent over the past five years.

REIQ numbers confirmed recent affordability data, where Ipswich remained the most affordable rental location for tenants in Outer Brisbane.

It's hoped that new business investment flowing to Ipswich wherein construction of the second Costco in Queensland commenced in late June this year.

The forecast investment is about $50 million and will potentially add 280 new jobs to the region.