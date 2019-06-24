Housing diversity a feature of council's early plan

IPSWICH has been divvied up into 30 areas in council's new early draft planning scheme, with higher density housing touted for some areas.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said older, more developed areas in Ipswich had suggested changes to the planning scheme in place, while newer areas such as Ripley and Springfield would retain their current one.

"Growth areas such as Ripley and Springfield, the new scheme continues the current planning,” he said.

"There's no material change for those growth areas, it give certainty to people moving to the area, what you're seeing is what you're getting, that long-term planning.

"In some of the urban areas, the older parts, it's worth people having a look at their suburb, some of the thinking there throws up some options.”

Mr Chemello said areas around urban hubs; train stations, shopping centres and businesses may be considered for higher density housing.

"There are no fixed views but some of the suburbs have options put out there,” he said, referring to developed areas such as Redbank area, Collingwood Park.

Establishing neighbourhood centres around Bundamba, Blackstone, Ebbw Vale and Dinmore is part of the draft scheme, as well as developing medium density up to five storeys.

"Housing diversity is essential for Ipswich ... Not everybody wants, or can afford a large detached home on a large block of land,” Mr Chemello said.

Mr Chemello said this followed an Australia-wide trend, tipped towards higher density living such as apartments and townhouses.

"This plan needs to deliver (housing diversity) so it doesn't force anyone to live in areas they don't want to live in, but gives them the choice,” he said.

However semi-rural areas such as Karalee, Barellan Point and Chuwar will retain their characteristics.

Mr Chemello said the current State Government instigated temporary local planning instruments in place for contentious areas surrounding waste management facilities will be "enshrined” in the early draft planning scheme.

The CBD will undergo little change as well, with provisions for residential remaining, however Mr Chemello believes it will be a while before the market catches up.

"The feasibility is not there .... The cost of building these units is more than the price they're selling - the value equation isn't there - that's just the market,” he said.

Mr Chemello has once again encouraged the community to get involved and reminded them that the administration had put the early leg-work in for incoming councillors, come March 2020.