Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cheryl Thompson, 72, lost her home to the public trust but has managed to find a way to keep a roof over her head.
Cheryl Thompson, 72, lost her home to the public trust but has managed to find a way to keep a roof over her head.
News

Housing crisis forces Ipswich pensioner into portable home

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH woman who lost her home to the public trust has managed to find a way to keep a roof over her head.

Cheryl Thomspon, 72, is preparing to move her world from her Karana Downs house into a tiny home, one suburb over.

Facing an unaffordable property market and ruthless rental prices, the pensioner began thinking outside the square in search for a home.

READ MORE: PRICED OUT: Ipswich woman’s struggle to find a home

When her house went under contract to be sold, she urged anyone with land she could build on or a small accommodation she could buy to contact her.

In exchange, the landowners would be able to keep the tiny home in future.

A Karalee couple reached out to Cheryl, after reading of her struggle to find somewhere to live.

“They’ve got a bit of land that goes up the side of their house and they’re quite happy for me to put a tiny home next to their house,” Cheryl said.

“I’ve just got to make sure I can get a cement slab put down now.”

Cheryl found a tiny home for sale in an Ipswich town, which she will buy and move to the land.

“It’s the shape of a shipping container but it’s built out of steel and insulated, with panelling on the inside,” she said.

“It’s going to have red cedar cladding on the outside over half of it – it will look nice.”

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

Cheryl said the woman selling the home would be able to help her transport it.

“It’s pretty good, actually – it will have a little kitchen, a little bathroom, toilet, cupboard, storage,” she said.

“It will all be ready to live in.”

Cheryl is hoping she and her French Bulldog Bodhi will be able to move in within the next three weeks.

“I’ll have to be out of my house by March 25 because the sale has gone unconditional now,” she said.

“So hopefully it will all be ready by then.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

cheryl thompson housing crisis housing shortage ipswich real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company ordered to stop releasing contaminated water

        Premium Content Waste company ordered to stop releasing contaminated water

        News The department investigated the waste operator allegedly pumping water out of a mining void into an Ipswich creek

        ‘Life-changing’: Program inspiring Indigenous girls

        Premium Content ‘Life-changing’: Program inspiring Indigenous girls

        Education Ipswich State High School has a record number of Indigenous girls in leadership...

        Teen, man hospitalised after overnight motorbike crashes

        Premium Content Teen, man hospitalised after overnight motorbike crashes

        News A teenager and a man in his 40s were injured in separate motorbike crashes in...

        Both of man’s arms fractured in alleged assault over a beer

        Premium Content Both of man’s arms fractured in alleged assault over a beer

        Crime The alleged assault is understood to have started with a fight over a beer. The two...