HOUSING CRISIS: Council flags 'concerning' trend

THE dream of owning your own home appears to be more out of reach for Ipswich residents than it was five years ago.

Ipswich City Council has decided to form a special committee to advocate and pressure the State Government and Federal Governments to provide affordable homes.

It comes after analysis of the 2016 Census data showed a drop in the proportion of owner-occupiers, compared to those renting.

According to the Census data, 41% of Ipswich residents now rent, compared to 36.8% in 2011.

While buying a house in Ipswich is still cheaper than buying in Brisbane, property prices are increasing along with the average weekly rent.

According to realestate.com.au, in 2013 - when the Ipswich property market dropped significantly - the average house cost $278,000.

In 2017, that figure jumped to $360,000. For 14% of Ipswich families, the cost of renting soaks up 30% of household income compared to the state figure of 12.8%.

Between 2011 and 2016 Ipswich's population increased by 6.1% to about 206,000 people.

By 2041, that figure is expected to reach 520,000.

Ipswich City Council has flagged the trend towards renting, rather than buying as concerning heading into the future.

The State Government has already committed $103 million over the next five years for social housing in Ipswich.

That money will create 59 full-time jobs per year but only pays for 383 new government homes and, according to council officers, 700 Ipswich homes will soon be removed from a government scheme ensuring affordable rental properties. A Department of Housing spokesperson said the program had already kicked off with construction starting on six one-bedroom apartments at Booval this week.

"We are now seeking additional opportunities from the market to build social housing in Ipswich to further support and accelerate new construction and precinct development," the spokesperson said.

This month, data from the Tenants Queensland showed one third of Ipswich residents were suffering 'rental stress'.

The Rental Vulnerability Index rated renters in about 25 Ipswich suburbs as 'highly vulnerable'.

Across regional Queensland, the elderly were found to be struggling the most.

The average cost of renting a home in Ipswich is $280 a week but families in need of a four-bedroom home can expect to pay up to $380 in newer suburbs as inter-state owners set prices to ensure a return on their investments.

Struggling? Contact Ipswich Housing Service Centre on 3437 6000 for help.

Greg Cree, founder of Project4Change at the site in Leichhardt. Rob Williams

'Cheap' homes for sale

DEVELOPER Greg Cree knows Ipswich residents need affordable housing, so he went ahead and built some.

The three-bedroom brand new homes come with a $300,000 price tag and an offer of assistance, to ensure low income earners can make the payments.

Despite the affordable price tag, six of the seven finished homes are still on the market.

"I have no idea why they haven't sold," Mr Cree said.

"I've asked around and the experts are stumped too."

Mr Cree's research shows single mums with up to three kids make up about 80% of the social housing waiting list. He said single women over 65-years were also prominent on the list. No government money was used in Mr Cree's project and the homes aren't social housing.

"We're talking to the department of housing to see what we can do," Mr Cree said.

If you're interested in discussing how you could buy one of the Leichhardt homes, call 0407 021 079.