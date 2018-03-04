Houses of Ipswich: Garowie

Built in 1888 for James Cribb and his wife Elizabeth, Garowie is an enormous house set in what is possibly and surprisingly, the highest spot in Ipswich.

Looking out north from the spacious verandas that surround both levels, you are at one point in line with the roof of the Denmark Hill water tank, while facing East you can admire the skyline of the Brisbane CBD.

In 1926 the home was purchased by James' brother Henry, who subdivided the property and made many changes including replacing the front fence with stone masonry, and putting in a bowls green with its own clubhouse.

Houses of Ipswich. Eastern Heights homestead Garowie is owned by local real estate agent June Frank. David Nielsen

In 1944 the home was bought at auction after the death of Henry Cribb, and new owner Duncan Robson converted the property into several flats.

Then in 1952, local accountant Kevin McDonnell further subdivided the property from 3.5 acres to the one and a quarter acres it is today.

Two more owners had the house in the 1970s and 1980s right up until the 21st Century, the third that the house has seen. When Ipswich business person June Frank bought the house in 2003, it had been stripped of all floor coverings, curtains and simply had light bulbs in the ceilings. She understood there was work to be done, but fell in love with the house.

June has undertaken the biggest project of her life for a house she truly loves, including replacing verandas, underpinning, rewiring, painting, guttering, cedar restoration, landscaping, and totally replacing a back wall that white ants scoffed on for years.

"I've been here since 2003 and in that time, I've had my children and relatives stay over with me," June said. "There was a period for about three years that I had people working on the house full time. It needed new guttering, new veranda boards...pretty much the entire outside of the house had been rebuilt.

"The Cribbs were not only great business people but were also property developers. This property was self-sufficient, with stables, servant quarters and lots of room. Currently it has six bedrooms, a formal dining, two lounge rooms, a breakfast room, three bathrooms and a 100,000-litre pool. This house had an ensuite off the main bedroom, and a hot water system facing west on the roof, plus a skylight.

"Having the water tank facing west means that it is literally a solar hot water system, which proves the builders and this house was ahead of its time...keep in mind this is in the 1800s!"

One thing people will tell you about older homes is that they are designed to catch the breeze, no matter from which direction it comes. This is very true with Garowie, which sits on one of the highest spots in Ipswich.

"You can see the water tower on Denmark Hill is level with the house, and many people are surprised to see how high the house is," June said. "The house is triple brick, so even on the hottest days with the windows closed it's around 18 degrees downstairs. Plus when you open the front door the breeze comes right up the street and through the house, it's wonderful."

June bought the house in 2003 and it has been a labour of love ever since. While most of us do housework out of necessity, she feels differently about working on the property.

"I do feel like I'm everybody that has been in this house. I'm the owner, the groundsman and the servants...I do everything, so I feel that sense of affinity. Servants would have worked so hard in this house, and I get up at 3.30am every day when its nice and quiet. For me all day is a huge interruption, but at that time of day nobody sends emails or calls me. Some people go to the gym for an hour, I work in the garden. That's my workout," June said.

"I guess I'll have an exit plan at some stage as I am fully aware of the physical and monetary commitment you need for house like this, but I do feel so grateful to live in this house. To be surrounded by beautiful things that have been here for 130 years now which are perfect...I'm very committed to this property and my legacy is that I'm hoping to have a formal garden that I've planted and grown.

"Houses today are all about modern conveniences, such as enclosed garages, air conditioning and modern kitchens. These older houses take on an inner peace, with bigger blocks and mature trees. It's good to have that border of green around you, and the sound of the wind blowing through the trees...you don't get that with a new home. I love that feeling."

June has one piece of advice for anyone considering buying a new home, and that is you have to love the house to make it a home.

"You have to be in love with an older house if you're going to buy one. Anyone I've known even if they on sell and go to a brick modern home they'll come back to an older home, one with heart and feeling. I don't know if it's because so many people have lived in them but they have a calling," June said. "I believe a house picks you, not the other way round. I loved this house when I first saw it. Who wouldn't?

"I know I'm part of the journey of the house, and that's why pieced together the history of the owners. It's the journey of the people, and of the house...that's what keeps it alive. I want to make sure it keeps lasting for generations."

Owners of Garowie

1888 James & Elizabeth Cribb

1926 Henry Cribb

1944 Duncan Robson

1951 Kevin McDonnell

1970s Dr John & Robyn Thomas

1980s Edwin and Loretta Stoyle

2003 June, Michael and Amy Frank