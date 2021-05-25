House where David Bowie wrote hit song for sale

A NSW house where David Bowie is rumoured to have worked on one of his biggest hits is on the market – and it offers buyers a very unique opportunity.

A NSW house where David Bowie is rumoured to have worked on one of his biggest hits is on the market – and it offers buyers a very unique opportunity.

A luxury 5.26ha property in northern NSW is offering buyers the chance to own a slice of music history.

The four-bedroom Numinbah estate has jaw-dropping mountain views, a swimming pool and a music shed.

The music shed at Wagawn Mountain Water is where David Bowie is believed to have worked on his famous 1983 song, China Girl.

The 5.26ha estate has a $3.25 million-$3.5 million guide.

Real Estate of Distinction - Byron Bay's Janis Perkins said rumours are Bowie tweaked the lyrics to China Girl in the shed, which still stands today.

"Bowie scribbled the lyrics all over the walls of the shed, but the original words have unfortunately been painted over by the old owner," she said.

China Girl was a popular song for Bowie, with it reaching number 2 on the British charts and number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ms Perkins has set a $3.2 million-$3.5 million guide for 2407 Numinbah Rd, with buyers invited to submit offers via private treaty.

The property is expected to be popular with commercial buyers looking to take advantage of the dwelling's licence to extract 22 million litres of water from the Great Artesian Basin - the largest and deepest artesian basin in the world.

This is the actual shed where Bowie is rumoured to have worked on China Girl.

There are two active bores that pump 12 litres per second or 43,200 litres per hour or over a million litres in a day. In total, Wagawn has five bore licenses and a total of 250,000 litres of stored water across six tanks.

The homestead was built in the late 1880s and today has a Miele kitchen with Mongolian granite benchtops, New Guinea rosewood cabinets and wide verandas. There are also purpose-built stables for four horses with tack room, a swimming pool and established gardens.

Originally published as House where David Bowie wrote hit song for sale