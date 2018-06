A HOUSE was reportedly fully involved in flames when crews arrived to calls of a fire at a single-storey home this morning.

Three Ipswich crews rushed to Girral Rd, Thagoona, about 9.15am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says the crews worked to protect neighbouring properties from damage as well as bring the house fire under control.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The fire was reported as being under control about 9.40am.

There are no reports of injury at this stage.