Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site in dramatic scenes at Bondi on Thursday afternoon.
The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site in dramatic scenes at Bondi on Thursday afternoon.
Offbeat

House wall collapses

by Nick Hansen
10th Dec 2020 7:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site in dramatic scenes at Bondi this afternoon.

Police said the eastern brick wall of the home on Curlewis St went crashing down onto a path and onto a construction site next door at around 5.15pm.

The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site.
The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site.

Nobody was injured and an elderly couple believed to have lived in the home were safe and in the back yard being comforted by emergency services today.

One man who heard the commotion and ran outside to see what had happened.

 

Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

 

"(It sounded) like a whole heap of ricks and stuff collapsing … it's a bad day," he said.

The wall crumbled, tearing out parts of two internal walls as well and damaged the floor of the home.

A bed head fell out of the building when the wall gave way and two bedrooms were left exposed.

Originally published as House wall collapses in Bondi

Damage to a house that collapsed into an adjacent building site in Bondi. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Damage to a house that collapsed into an adjacent building site in Bondi. Picture: Jonathan Ng
house collapse

Just In

    First woman on moon named

    First woman on moon named
    • 10th Dec 2020 7:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors, workers likely to be drug, alcohol tested

        Premium Content Councillors, workers likely to be drug, alcohol tested

        Council News Ipswich councillors discussed the introduction of drug and alcohol testing for both elected officials and staff at Thursday’s meeting

        Restaurant needs to double staff numbers with relaunch

        Premium Content Restaurant needs to double staff numbers with relaunch

        Business Boulevard at Brookwater is looking for at least 10 new staff members

        Vehicle access to popular river spots to be blocked off

        Vehicle access to popular river spots to be blocked off

        News People dumping waste, including human excrement and drug utensils, and tearing up...

        Refugee jailed, facing deportation for domestic violence

        Premium Content Refugee jailed, facing deportation for domestic violence

        News A man who hoped to make a new home in Australia may have destroyed his chances by...