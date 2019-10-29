Deceased estate to raise more than $400k for cancer research

SOMEONE is going to not only bag a bargain of a house, but will be making a local man's dying wish come true.

Lloyd and Evelyn Clark were the proud owners of a home in Bellbird Park.

Over the course of seven years first Evelyn and then in 2018 Lloyd succumbed to cancer, and the treatment they received made a lasting impact on them.

In his will Lloyd wanted the house, his car and savings to all go to the Royal Brisbane Hospital to help with cancer research, and now the couple's generosity is about to become a reality.

Situated in Elkhorn Street, the three-bedroom home will be a perfect family or investment home for the new owners, safe in the knowledge that what they pay for it is going to charity.

The property is on the market for offers more than $249,000.

Mitch Clark is the nephew of the couple, and said that it is a bittersweet time for the family seeing the house go, but takes heart in that others will benefit from his uncle and aunt's generosity.

"My uncle made me aware that he wanted his house, his car and his bank account to all go to the hospital," he said.

"Hopefully by the end of the process we will be able to hand over around $400,000 towards cancer research.

"He made it clear he wanted it to be split equally to research into prostate, bowel and ovarian cancer research. He wanted it to go equally to prostate, bowel and ovarian cancer research.

"They lived in the house for around fifteen years, and before that in Riverview, so they had lived in Ipswich most of their lives. In the last two years my uncle put in a new kitchen and between treatments he was up a ladder doing all the painting he could."

Lloyd Clark was a mad Broncos fan who wants his belongings to make a difference to others in a gesture of amazing generosity

Ipswich Real Estate's Jason McNamara is the agent charged with selling the house, and said that the home is a good buy.

"The house itself is in a great area, close to schools, parks and plus Redbank Town Square is up the road, and there's a supermarket nearby," Mr McNamara said.

"This type of area is very is popular with people who are older and built the homes that they live in."

Mitch said his uncle was also a huge Broncos fan and had a heap of memorabilia framed and donated to the hospital.

"They've made a wall for us on the way to the cancer ward which has his Broncos donations on the wall."

The home at 1 Elkhorn Street is currently for sale.