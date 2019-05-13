Jamie Durie’s awkward ‘naked’ comment

We've all said things we regret, and last night it was Jamie Durie's turn.

The former Manpower stripper is one of the experts on Channel 7's reno show, House Rules.

In last night's episode, Durie, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Wendy Moore were inspecting the Nordic dining area created by Victorian brothers Tim and Mat.

Tim and Mat’s dining area — before.

Tim and Mat’s dining area — after.

The experts were particularly taken by the cedar panels used on the wall, with Durie saying, "I'd be having breakfast in the nude thinking I'm in a sauna."

The comment went down like a lead balloon with the two other experts who simply shook their heads and looked away.

Viewers weren't exactly thrilled with the mental image of Durie eating breakfast in the nude either and took to Twitter to comment on his remark.

I just threw up in my mouth a little at the thought of Durie breakfasting in the nude. Pretty sure @wendymooreedit wasn’t far behind........😂😂 #HouseRules — Sue K. (@SueKennedy19) May 12, 2019

Jamie Durie is me whenever I make some weird awkward comment that I realize later that I shouldn't say. #houserules #jamiedurie — DorothyGaleOz (@oz_gale) May 12, 2019

What would a nude breakfast sauna look like @jamiedurietweet?

Asking for a friend #houserules — Troy Lester (@TroyLester) May 12, 2019

The last tweet asks for proof Durie's been in a sauna. We can't help you out with that, but we do have some photos of him from his Manpower days. Enjoy.

Jamie Durie is third from the left.

There he is, third from the left again.

Clearly, Jamie’s always been good with plants.

House Rules continues on Channel 7 at 7.30pm tonight