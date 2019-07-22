House Rules elimination: 'It was hard to leave that way'

SCORING just three points out of 10 in their final renovation on House Rules was a kick in the guts for Shayn and Carly Clark.

The Aroona parents were eliminated from the reality TV show tonight, narrowly missing out on a place in the grand final after finishing up on the bottom of the garden makeovers leader board.

Even though home owners Pete and Courtney loved the improvements Shayn and Carly made to the front façade of their house, they couldn't look past the faults in the other areas of their zone.

The new front facade Shayn and Carly designed for home owners Pete and Courtney wasn't enough to save them from elimination. Channel 7

"Based on the feedback we thought maybe we'll get a five. That number actually took the air out of my lungs," Carly told the Daily.

"Did they really hate it that much? You feel this massive guilt because they've got to live there.

"Making it to the top four is pretty bloody amazing, it's just disappointing the way it ended for us. We thought we did better than a three from the home owners. It was hard to leave that way."

Shayn and Carly's giant chess board was an 'odd' feature for home owners Pete and Courtney. Channel 7

The silver lining for the couple was the chance to fix up the master bedroom they renovated earlier in the competition.

It was a case of renovation redemption for Carly, with both the home owners and judges praising the elegant improvements to the room.

"After we finished it the first time it actually kept me up at night," she said.

"That particular room had a lot of lessons for us. I had a very clear vision for that room as soon as we got the fix-up.

"Knowing they loved that bedroom - it's somewhere they're going to be every night - was the cherry on top. The fact that they didn't like a lot of the rest of what we tried to achieve was heart breaking."

Even though she and Shayn didn't win the show's $250,000 grand prize, Carly said the renovations to their family home have boosted not only the property value but their lifestyle as well.

"The girls are outside all the time, which is amazing," she said. "Sometimes it's hard to get them inside. The only thing that does get them inside is the bathtub.

After their House Rules exit, Shayn and Carly Clark are now enjoying their newly renovated Aroona home with daughters Harper and Imogen. STEVE POHLNER

"We also managed to finally use our outdoor cinema and it's amazing. We watched Bumblebee - the girls love Transformers - and we used our barbecue for the first time. We sat around our huge table and had a really great weekend.

"We've got a beautiful home inside and out and the experience. We didn't win the money but it's saved us time. Instead of having to chip away at your to-do list we can sit down and have a barbie."

Would Carly recommend the show to other home owners?

"Yes but it's hard with kids," she said. "The only thing I'd say is if you've got kids you need to prepare yourself mentally if you're going to be away for so long.

"The girls are old enough to express how they feel to us, which is what makes it tricky as a parent. You walk away with a fair bit of guilt no matter how beautiful your home is."

House Rules' grand final week starts tomorrow at 7.30 on Seven.