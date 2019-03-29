House plans ditched in favour of buying a pub

MOST Aussies would fantasise about owning their own pub, but that dream has became a reality for Kelli Baartz and her husband Troy.

The couple have been behind the bar pouring beers for three weeks after purchasing the Royal Hotel Kalbar.

"We went from building a house at Peak Crossing to buying a pub instead," Mrs Baartz said, laughing.

"For years we have always wanted to own a pub. When an offer presented itself to buy it we thought why not, let's just do this.

"We just took every step as it came, and sure there was fear there, but I said to my husband, 'if we don't try, we will be left wondering'.

"So we pushed forward and here we are. It's been great.

"All the locals have been very welcoming."

Business has been booming since the pair took over the reins on March 8, keeping them on their toes.

"The past couple of weeks has been really busy, which is great," Mrs Baartz said.

"Even our chef has noticed there has been an increase in our food sales.

"The town has been really great and welcoming. We focus heavily on creating a warm, friendly family atmosphere for everyone to enjoy."

The lamb shanks are currently the most ordered thing on the menu , but keep an eye out for a few new things in the near future.

We are starting to focus more on the gluten free side of things," Mrs Baartz said.

The kitchen is open for lunch Wednesday to Sunday and dinner Wednesday to Saturday.

The Royal Hotel Kalbar is located on the corner of George and Edward Sts, Kalbar.