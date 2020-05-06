Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: A St George woman was fined $1,300 after she was caught by police throwing a party.
BUSTED: A St George woman was fined $1,300 after she was caught by police throwing a party.
Crime

House party ends in $1,300 fine for south west woman

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
6th May 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE party cost the host more than she bargained for after she was busted throwing a gathering.

St George police have issued a 34-year-old St George woman with an infringement notice for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Direction after she hosted a party at a Dendle Court dwelling.

Police attended the address in respect of a noise complaint and located a large gathering of persons at the address.

The woman was also issued a Noise Abatement Direction.

Traffic infringements:

A 32-year-old Mitchell man was charged with disqualified driving after being intercepted in Dyball St, St George on May 2.

Police were conducting patrols when they intercepted the Ford Sedan at about 11pm.

He will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on June 16.

St George Police have also charged a 28-year-old St George woman with disqualified driving after being intercepted in Alfred St, St George driving a Holden Sedan.

She will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on June 16.

A 21-year-old St George man will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on May 12 after being intercepted riding an unregistered motorcycle in Hutt St.

The man was also unlicensed at the time.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Overnight crash on Warrego

        premium_icon Overnight crash on Warrego

        News Two vehicle incident on Warrego Highway at Blacksoil with two people taken to Ipswich Hospital

        • 6th May 2020 7:31 AM
        Big employers emerge in the post COVID-19 job hunt

        premium_icon Big employers emerge in the post COVID-19 job hunt

        Employment Health and IT services big opportunities right now

        • 6th May 2020 7:24 AM
        Locals ‘outraged’ at speedster’s careless driving, crashes

        premium_icon Locals ‘outraged’ at speedster’s careless driving, crashes

        Crime Residents in a quiet street say they’re sick of constant speeding

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught